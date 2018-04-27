Boys tennis claims conference title

Before the HRV boys tennis team traveled to Madras last weekend, the Eagles were at home versus Pendleton April 19.



HRV continues its strong play versus conference opponents this season, sweeping the traveling Buckaroos by a final team score of 8-0.

The Eagles moved to 4-0 in conference play after the victory over the Buckaroos.

“The boys showed a great effort versus Pendleton,” said head coach Jon Hiatt. “It was an all-around performance and that team success is always nice to see.”

At number one singles, Simon Harsanyi stepped up for HRV and defeated Easton Phelan 6-2 in both sets.

Carson Schutt, number two singles for HRV, handled Silas Johnston of Pendleton by final match scores of 6-1 and 6-2.

HRV received victories in both the number three and four singles matches due to Pendleton’s inability to put anyone against HRV’s number three and four athletes.

In doubles, HRV was led by Jay Fiedler and Stefan Salmer.

Fiedler and Salmer beat out Pendleton’s Harrison and Butler in number one competition, winning by final match scores of 6-3 and 6-1.

At number two doubles, HRV’s John Hunter and Josh Humann took the victory by final match scores of 6-1 over Phelan and Schiller.

And like number three and four singles, number three and four doubles for HRV was won by forfeit.

HRV’s junior varsity players had the chance to play against Pendleton’s varsity squad as well.

HRV JV match results: Parker Dey won 8-4; Reid Blaine won 8-4; Nelson Van Cott lost 8-3; Gus Schrankel lost 8-5; and Nate Schutt and Ben Garafalo lost 8-3.

After the Pendleton sweep, HRV took a trip out to Madras on April 21 to face off against Mountain View and Bend.

The matchups only involved the number ones and twos.

“These games were important for us as they were opportunities to move up in seeding position prior to the district tournament,” said Hiatt.

In the Eagles’ first match of the day, HRV would fall to Mountain View by a final team score of 3-1.

Vaughn Reardon prevented a Mountain View sweep over the Eagles with his 6-1 match victories over Mountain View’s number one singles player TJ Fournier.

At number two singles, Sawyer Bogard of HRV lost to Mountain View’s Kaeden Wodke by final match scores of 6-2 and 6-1.

In doubles competition, Adam Harter and Chris Riviello, number ones for HRV, fell to Bunyi and Wenndorf by final match scores of 6-2 and 6-1.

And in the final match versus Mountain View, Luke Harter and Arnulfo Perez were unable to get anything going versus Mountain View’s number two doubles partners Ahern and Morgan, losing by final match scores of 6-0 and 6-1.

After a tough outing versus Mountain View to start the day, HRV bounced back against Bend as the team took the overall victory by a final score of 3-1.

The number one singles match was arguably a battle against the top-two singles player in the district: Reardon and Solomon Malicay.

Malicay, heading into this matchup with Reardon, hadn’t lost in district play, and he would extend his undefeated season.

Reardon lost to Malicay in a third tie breaker set by a final score of 10-7.

This matchup opened with a Reardon 6-4 victory, but Malicay was able to force a third set after a 6-1 second set victory; he then went on to win 10-7 in the tiebreaker set.

“Reardon played well overall, but ran out of gas against Malicay,” said Hiatt. “Looking forward to a rematch down the road.”

At number two singles, Bogard for HRV defeated Noah Miller by final scores of 6-1 and 6-0.

Doubles for HRV took the sweep over Bend, as Adam Harter and Riviello got things started by beating Petrescu and Murdoch in a tie breaker set by a score of 10-8 in number one doubles competition.

Luke Harter and Perez followed up the performance by the boys’ number one doubles team with a close 10-8 victory in the tiebreaker set over Weber and Luzell of Bend.

“I saw some improvements from the doubles teams in the matches with Bend compared to when we were up against Mountain View,” said Hiatt. “Especially the ability to close out the game and grab a win.”

After the boys split their matchups versus Mountain View and Bend, HRV was back home April 25 versus Hermiston.

This wasn’t just any other match for the Eagles, as a win would clinch HRV the Columbia River Conference championship.

And with the title in sight, the top-two HRV boys in singles competition set the tone early taking a 2-0 team lead over the Bulldogs with six matches left.

In the final six matches, HRV would hold on to the lead going 3-3, giving the Eagles the CRC title in its final year with a 5-3 victory over the Bulldogs.

Reardon continued his strong play at number one singles for HRV, defeating Hayden Cissna by final scores of 6-0 and 6-1.

In number two singles, Bogard defeated Jason Morris in two sets, 6-3 and 6-0.

Adam Harter and Simon Harsam for HRV took Pat Wick and Tom McCullough to a third set in number one doubles, but would be unable to get the victory after losing in the final set by a score of 10-5.

Number two doubles for HRV was won by Arnulfo Perez and Ben Fick who took care of Trent Pitney and Matt Eckhardy with 6-1 final scores in both sets.

Other HRV victories against Hermiston came at number four singles, Jacob Kaplan, and number three doubles, Chris Riviello and Jay Fielder.

HRV is currently 5-0 in CRC play this season.

Next up for the Eagles is a tournament on the road in Redmond on Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28, where they will have four matches versus central Oregon schools.