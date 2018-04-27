Children’s Park playground removed

Hood River Children’s Park closed April 22 and by April 23, removal of the play structure was in full force. In this photo, the last portion stands on Wednesday morning. The City of Hood River decided last year to remove the structure and replace it after portions were found to be in failing condition. Fencing will remain in place around the entire park, which is closed to the public, until early June. The project costs an expected $460,000, including community fundraising totaling $160,000. The new structure, designed by Play By Design, followed a community design-build process. The new structure will be installed in the first week of June, and 240 volunteers will be needed each day. For more information, email childrenspark@cityofhoodriver.com. For information about donating to the Children’s Park fund, contact Hood River Rotary Foundation via Jess Miller at jess@lestax.com. To stay up-to-date on park projects, sign up for the Children’s Park or city public works email lists at ci.hood-river.or.us/connect.