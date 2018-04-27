Eagles unable to slow down Buckaroos’ bats

A 1-1 series split after last weekend’s double header between HRV and Pendleton would be no longer as these two schools matched up in Pendleton on Tuesday, April 24.

HRV was quickly faced with a deficit, down 6-0 after three innings.

Then a 4-1 fourth inning would put this game away for good, as Pendleton would cruise to an 11-1 victory over HRV.

The loss for HRV moves the Eagles to 9-10 on the season and 3-3 in conference play, and gives Pendleton the 2-1 series lead over HRV.

Harrison Howell was on the mound for HRV versus Pendleton.

Howell lasted three innings, allowing six hits and six runs while striking out two.

In the first inning, HRV saw the Pendleton lead move to 3-0 after a three-run homerun by Bower on a 1-0 count.

A scoreless second inning kept the Eagles in the game, but Pendleton responded with back-to-back innings of high-powered offense.

In the bottom of the third, Pendleton collected a walk, single and double that helped extend the Buckaroos’ lead to 6-0.

HRV attempted to respond to Pendleton’s three-run inning in the third, scoring one run off a ground out in the top of the fourth; Pendleton 6-1.

In the fourth, Caden Leiblein came in for Howell and lasted eight batters before JJ Mears came in for relief.

Leiblein allowed four runs on four hits and a walk during his time in the fourth inning on the mound.

Pendleton’s four-run, inning extended the Buckaroos lead to nine; Pendleton 10-1.

HRV gave up one final run in the sixth inning and Pendleton beat the Eagles by a final score of 11-1.

Michael Hasegawa, Jose Santillan, Ryan Gray, Connor Coerper and Brandon Rivera each racked up one of the Eagles’ five hits versus the Buckaroos, while Isaac Beaman had the only RBI of the day.

Next up for HRV was a home double header versus The Dalles on Friday, April 27; games start at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. (results unavailable at press time). They’ll follow this doubleheader with a road game versus The Dalles on Tuesday, May 1.