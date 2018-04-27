HRV boys lacrosse on two-game winning streak

The HRV boys lacrosse team added another couple wins over the weekend, posting victories over the Summit Storm and Bend Lava Bears Friday and Saturday.



Summit Storm rolled into town Friday night to take on the 7-2 HRV Eagles.

It was an offensive showdown from the start.

HRV’s offense kept the pressure on throughout the entirety of this game and the defense held the Storm to several scoreless possessions down the stretch to secure an 18-11 win for the Eagles.



The Eagles continued to show strength in their unselfish team play, with eight players in the scoring column and another eight contributing with assists.

Scoring leaders were Wyatt Foley and Josh Nardone with four goals each, Alex McAlpine with three, and two more goals for Sam Newton.



McAlpine had another strong performance at face off, with 21 wins.

Tallon Henderson was the assist leader with two and matched his assist numbers with two goals for the game.



Goalie Jhett Chrisman had 10 saves off 28 shots in the high-scoring affair.

Next up for the Eagles was a home matchup on Saturday with the Bend Lava Bears.

The game was a back and forth contest with both teams exchanging the lead several times, and an 8-8 tie with under a minute left.



In the end, the Eagles came away with a 9-8 win, after a face off win by McAlpine, and an assist to Foley for the game winning goal with 51 seconds left in the contest.

The close game came down to a battle of face off and ground balls wins, with the Eagles coming away with the edge in those categories.

HRV’s face off record was 11-8 and were superior over Bend in ground balls, winning that statistic 32 to 13.

The Eagles defensemen Jayden Pedrotti and Andrew Gjino combined to cause five turnovers, and the scoring was led by Cale Brown with three goals, and a pair of goals each for Foley, Mason Collins and Shane Sorensen.

Chrisman had 11 saves off 25 shots and held off the Bears in the final minute as they had two shots that failed to hit the net.

HRV is currently 9-2 on the season and have five games remaining on the season, including a home matchup versus Central Catholic on Monday, April 30 at 7 p.m.