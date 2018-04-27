HRV runs into a hot Jesuit team after Grant win

Last weekend, the HRV girls lacrosse team traveled to Jesuit to match up with one of the better lacrosse programs in the state. But before this matchup, the Eagles were up against Grant in a home game on April 19.

The Eagles made quick work of the Generals, beating Grant by a final score of 12-2 to extend their winning streak to three and move to 8-1 on the season.

HRV’s scoring attack was done by committee, as they had eight different players score.

Abigail Bartles, Ashley Hendricks and Katherine McElderry led the way for HRV offensively, as they each poured in two goals versus Grant.

The other four HRV goals were scored by Brynne Holman, Tori Hopkins, Lauren Orr and Alex Willis, each tallying one.

As a team, HRV shot 12-32 against Grant.

Not only were Bartles, Hendricks and McElderry huge contributors in the scoring column versus the Generals, but they also helped to get others in a groove scoring the ball, dishing out one of the Eagles’ seven total assists.

Isabella Simpson and Willis led HRV in assists with two each.

Defensively, the Eagles had four girls cause four Grant turnovers: Rebecca Kiyokawa, Elena Kroll, McElderry and Ella Rand.

Grant only shot six times in this game, compared to the Eagles 32.

Rand was perfect in the first half, saving 4-4 shot attempts.

In the second half, Katie Lohr stepped in for Rand and was unable to pickup a save as Grant went 2-2 from the field.

After the Eagles cruised to victory over Grant, they would have one day of rest before a tough matchup on the road versus Jesuit on April 21.

Jesuit headed into the matchup on an eight-game winning streak, while HRV was riding a three-game winning streak.

However, the Eagles were unable to extend the streak to four and lost to Jesuit by a final score of 16-7. Jesuit is currently on a 11-game winning streak and are 11-1 this season after wins versus Westview and Southridge.

HRV struggled to maintain control on the offensive end as Jesuit forced 12 Eagles turnovers.

Those 12 HRV turnovers turned into a flurry of offensive opportunities for Jesuit.

Jesuit attempted 27 shots and made 16 goals, while HRV shot 7-13.

The Eagles only had three players score, a much different storyline in this game compared to HRV’s matchup versus Grant.

Hendricks and Holman each had three goals, while Josie Petersen notched in the only other goal of the game.

HRV assisted on four of the seven goals, with McElderry leading the way dishing out a team-high three assists.

Rand had herself a busy day in the goal, saving seven of Jesuit’s 23 total shot attempts at goal.

The loss versus Jesuit moves the Eagles to 8-2 on the season with only two weeks remaining until the first round of playoffs, which start on May 14.

Next up for the Eagles will be a home game versus Wilsonville on Saturday, April 28, starting at 2 p.m.