HRVHS Speech-Debate wins second in state

The Hood River Valley High School Speech and Debate team won second place in the 5A Division at the OSAA State Championship last weekend. Hood River entered 19 students, including 10 seniors, in the competition held at Western Oregon University.

In addition to the team award, senior Ruby Patterson earned the State Championship title in Expository Speaking and second place in Radio Commentary. Senior Soren Rajani was a Quarterfinalist in Lincoln-Douglas Debate.

The following students were semi-finalists: senior Amber Thorp in Humorous Interpretation, senior Amy Webber and freshman Jacob Kaplan in Duo Interpretation, junior Emily Mitchell and sophomore Audrey Schlemmer in Duo Interpretation, sophomore Grace Skakel in Original Oratory, and sophomore CJ Thorp in Congressional Debate.

Patterson and Webber were awarded medals as four year state competitors.