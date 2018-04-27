Hood River Adopt A Dog hosted a meet and greet at The Pines last month. The community had the chance to meet co-managers Emma Swanhuyser, left, and Lauren Halliday, as well as learn about volunteer opportunities such as dog walking, becoming an adoption counselor or foster parent, and how to donate funds. Adopt A Dog relies on volunteers to care for the dogs it serves, and more are needed. For more information, email hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com.