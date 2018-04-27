POLICE LOG, April 5 to 15

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

April 6 — Oak Street, 1600 block — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on two outstanding warrants.

April 12 — Hood River — Gresham resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a misdemeanor warrant out of Multnomah County.

April 13 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on four outstanding Hood River County Circuit Court warrants (two felony and two misdemeanor).

April 16 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — Montana resident arrested on a warrant.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

April 5 — E. Eugene Street, 300 block — Theft of items from a mailbox reported.

April 7 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft III reported.

April 8 — Hood River — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft and criminal mischief were reported between First and Second streets. A total of five reports of this nature were taken.

April 8 — State Street, 400 block — Multiple reports of vehicle break-ins taken. Items were reported to have been taken and a back vehicle window broken.

April 8 — Portway Avenue, 0-100 block — Multiple reports of vehicle break-ins taken, with items stolen.

April 8 — Portway Avenue, 500 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft and criminal mischief, which was related to a total of five reports, were taken.

April 8 — Hood River Event Site — Vehicle reported to have had a window broken and unlawfully entered. Various items were stolen. This report is one of five incidents.

April 9 — Montello Avenue, 400 block — Hood River resident reported a handgun had been stolen, which may have occurred as late as January 2017.

April 9 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Theft II reported.

April 10 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Stolen vehicle recovered, which had been abandoned. The vehicle was stolen in Woodburn. The Woodburn Police were contacted, as well as the reported victim. The vehicle was towed to the city impound lot and lodged.

April 11 — Hood River — Attempted unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.

Sex offenses:

April 12 — Hood River — Alleged sexual assault which occurred December 2014 reported.

April 13 — Hood River — Rape reported to have occurred five weeks earlier.

April 13 — Hood River — Minor child who conducted unlawful sexual penetration and sodomy on another child reported.

Other:

April 9 — Montello Avenue — Officer took a report of suspicious activity regarding a vehicle that received a parking citation in Winter Park, Fla. The vehicle is registered to the reporting party, who now resides in Hood River. The reporting party claims to have never owned said vehicle.

April 10 — Seventh Street — City employee reported that a resident had turned in some marijuana they had found lying in the middle of the road.

April 11 — N. First Street, 100 block — Officer responded to a shots fired call.

April 11 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Juvenile transported to Hood River juvenile department.

April 12 — East Hazel and East Pointe Court — While backing up, an officer struck the retaining wall with the driver’s side rear corner of a patrol truck.

April 12 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Officer responded to a report of a dog that had been struck by a vehicle.

April 13 — Cascade Avenue, 200 block — Vancouver resident arrested for public indecency (urinating in public).

April 14 — 12th and Pine — Officer flagged down by an individual to report there was glass in the roadway.

Upon the officer’s arrival, drug paraphernalia was seized and entered into property for destruction.