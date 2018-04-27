The Porch: April 28

WELL DONE: At Parkdale Grange hall, grangers providing the meal, and Tigard motorcycle club members riding over to enjoy it (see photo) as they do every year at the annual Blossom Dinner April 21-22.

WELL SAID: “I sort of think of myself as a weird border guard at some strange frontier in my mind between this world and a way more interesting one.” — Author J. Sam Miller

SEEN AND HEARD: “Luke, put that back,” says a mother to a boy, 3, who was selecting cards from a retail rack at the downtown post office, air-writing a message on it, and “mailing” the card in the slot, putting it back on the rack, and repeating the process … two men lighting up cigarettes just in front of the door of a downtown hobby store … kids’ “castle” tent blown in wind, stopped by one of those pale green telephone circuitry boxes along Tucker Road …

MAIL JAIL: “A funny thing happened the other day ... I received a Christmas card ... from 2014!” writes Judy Hanson of Mt. Hood. “Apparently it was put in Mail Jail due to insufficient postage. I guess they decided it paid its ‘debt’ to the post office and was finally released ... three-and-half years later!”

SAVE THE DATE: The film “The Reluctant Radical” will screen in Hood River on Tuesday, May 15 at Riverside Community Church. A short social and climate action information session begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the movie at 7 p.m. Suggested donation of $10, or $5 for students. Following the screening, Portland director Lindsey Grayzel and the subject of the ﬁlm, valve turner Ken Ward, will participate in a discussion with the audience. “The Reluctant Radical” is a climate change ﬁlm centered on the moral question: If a crime is committed in order to prevent a greater crime, is it forgivable? Is it, in fact, necessary?

— Kirby Neumann-Rea