Actors Irene Fields and Ken McCarty appear in two of the five short segments that make up the comic vignettes in “Senior Moments,” closing this weekend, the first production of the new Adult Center Theater at Hood River Valley Adult Center. (See details under On Stage, this page.) Fields and McCarty (who directs) play retirees who experience surprising results as they connect via a newspaper want ad seeking romance.
