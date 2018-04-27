Students take part in Insitu Tech Tour

Local high school students from seven Gorge area schools braved a cold and rainy day on Friday, April 13, to join Insitu for its annual STEM Student Tech Tour.

Participating schools this year included: Columbia High School, Hood River Valley High School, Lyle School, Stevenson High School, Pacific Crest Innovations Academy (out of Mill A), Dufur School and The Dalles High School.

Students had an opportunity to meet employees from all across the company and learn about many the career options available in the unmanned aerial systems industry, as well as ask a variety of questions about their own ambitions and paths following high school.

The schools rotated through stations and had a chance to learn about the ScanEagle and Integrator systems and how they support customer operations around the world and they got to go inside the portable ground command station where the pilots remotely control the planes during flights, as well as watch an equipment test launch and recovery on Bingen Point.

Then, they were treated to a tour of the production facility followed by a chance to meet with colleges such as Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Columbia Gorge Community College that support education that might lead to careers within the UAS industry.

Finally, the students were able to learn more about Insitu’s high school and college internship programs as well as get information on how to apply to this summer’s RoboFlight Academy, Insitu’s day camp that encourages student to pursue STEM careers by demystifying engineering, technology, mathematics, and science with hands-on fun and practical activities.

This summer’s RoboFlight Academy will be held July 16-20 in White Salmon and applications to participate can be completed at roboflightacademy.com through May 31.