Tenth annual FFA steak feed May 5

The Hood River Valley High School FFA Chapter will hold its 10th annual Steak Feed and Silent Auction in the Community Building at the Hood River County Fairgrounds in Odell on Saturday, May 5.

This is a new location for the annual event, with the dinner and beer garden starting at 6 p.m. The dinner includes grilled tri tip, baked potato, salad, bread, and dessert. Bidding on auction items will begin at 6 p.m., and everyone is welcome to attend the auction with or without a dinner ticket. Dinner tickets will be available at the door for $15.

“The list of business and vendors that donate to this auction is long, and shows the great support the community has for the FFA members as they raise funds for the coming year,” said HRVHS FFA Adviser Don Schmidt. “The proceeds from this auction help to offset the costs of leadership camps, conventions, scholarships, and school farm operation.

“The Hood River Valley FFA Chapter would like to invite everyone to the Steak Feed and Silent Auction.”

Tickets can be purchased from any FFA member, from Hood River Valley High School, or by contacting Schmidt or co-adviser Nita Bozarth, or Bryan Bozarth at the high school.