Two-straight CRC losses for girls tennis

With the girls tennis district tournament approaching, a matchup between conference foes HRV and Pendleton took place on April 19 in Pendleton.

The HRV racquets had a rough outing, losing by a final team score of 6-2.

The girls’ only wins of the day came at number one doubles and number four singles.

Claire Oswald and Kirby Joseph beat Pendleton’s Maggie Scanlin and Denise Senkorikova by final match scores of 6-0 and 6-2 for the HRV victory in number one doubles.

In the number four singles match, JoJo Summerset was up against Emma Florence of Pendleton.

“Summerset played an amazing match and kept her cool throughout,” said head coach Erin Mason. Summerset dropped the first set 3-6, “but we would talk between sets and formulated a game plan that she stuck with.”

Summerset took the second set 6-4 and finished Florence off in the tie breaker by a final score of 10-8 for the Eagles win.



However, outside of these two victories for HRV, “this match was a challenge for us,” said Mason. “I had some unexpected lineup issues with my usual starters and that made for some tough decisions.”

In the previous matchup between these schools, HRV took the 5-3 win and won two separate third set tie breakers.

“I knew that this time around, this match could have gone either way,” said Mason. “But the difference between last week’s match and the one previous is that this one, we were without our number two singles player Ruby Dosier and our number four doubles player Silva Sankari.”

Dosier is nursing a hand injury that kept her out of singles competition and Sankari was unable to travel due to illness.

Mason was forced to bump up his number three and four singles to two and three, as well as moving Dosier to number four doubles with Megan Church.

At number one singles, Montsie Garrido took Bethany Flannagan to a tie-breaker set, but would ultimately lose by a score of 10-8 in the third set.

“This was an off day for Montsie and by no means a representation of her ability,” said Mason. “I think this is a good loss for her as she will re-focus for the rest of the season.”

Jordan Ziegner moved up to number two singles for HRV and would fall to Abby Williams by final match scores of 6-2 and 6-4.

HRV’s Monica DeLaRosa lost in number three singles as well.

At number two doubles, HRV’s Sally Evans and Kali Wetherell lost to Becca Walker and Larissa Chambers in a third set tie breaker match by a final score of 10-6.

Number four doubles for HRV also lost in a third set tie breaker.

The Eagles lost three out of four, third set tie breakers, “which was heartbreaking for our team,” said Mason. “However, I am happy with how we competed and for all the adjustments I had to make, it was closer than the result shows.”

After the matchup in Pendleton, HRV traveled to Stevenson for the Stevenson Invitational Tournament on April 21.

Six schools came for the tournament: Castle Rock, Columbia High School, Stevenson High School, Three Rivers Christian School, King Way High School and HRV.

The format for the tournament in Stevenson was similar to the girls tournament earlier this month when they travelled to Madras, as coach Mason only brought three singles and two doubles.

“As you can imagine, the girls played this tournament with fire in their belly from the aftermath of the Pendleton match,” said Mason.



The HRV girls swept the doubles tournament, with Oswald and Joseph taking first and Harsanyi and Ihde earning second.

The doubles final match was an HRV versus HRV competition “that was fun to watch as both sides competed and had a good time,” said Mason.

Garrido placed third place in singles out of 16 entries; Ziegner finished sixth overall.

“This was a refreshing performance from my top players as we continue to get to the peak of our games before the district tournament,” said Mason. The district tournament is scheduled for May 10-12 in Bend.

But before districts, the Eagles were on the road in Hermiston on April 25 to face off against the Bulldogs.

The Eagles were unable to get anything going in Hermiston and were swept by the Bulldogs 8-0, a two-straight conference loss for the girls.

HRV’s upcoming competition will be on the road in Bend for a tournament on Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28.