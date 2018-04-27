Walk-off homerun extends Eagles losing streak

In its five past outings, HRV softball has dropped four games, including three in a row.

The Eagles’ three game losing streak started last weekend with back-to-back losses in their home double header versus Pendleton April 21.

Earlier this week, the Eagles matched up with the Buckaroos once again, looking to avenge the two losses suffered in front of their home crowd.

HRV headed into the home half of the seventh up one run, three outs away from snapping the two-game losing streak.

But Pendleton tied the game in the seventh at five, and then Gentner hit a three-run walk-off homerun for Pendleton, giving the Buckaroos an 8-5 victory over the Eagles.

The loss for HRV extends their losing streak to three, the longest of the season for the girls.

On the mound for the Eagles throughout the entirety of this game was Lauren Decker.

Pendleton struck first, scoring off three singles in the bottom of the first; Pendleton 3-0.

The Buckaroos held on to the 3-0 league through three innings, until Makenzie Chambers finally broke the Eagles’ dry spell in the top of fourth.

Chambers got things started for the Eagles on the scoreboard by knocking in one run in the fourth off a fly-ball single, cutting the Pendleton lead to two; Pendleton 3-1.

All of the HRV bats broke out onto the scene in the top of the fifth, with the Eagles scoring four runs in the away half of the inning.

Hannah McNerney emptied the bases with a three-run double and Chambers followed with a one-run single to give HRV 5-3 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth.

Pendleton would cut the HRV lead to one after a score in the bottom of the fifth; HRV 4-1.

After a scoreless six innings for both sides and a three-and-out seventh inning for the Eagles, HRV went into the bottom of the seventh up 5-4.

Decker, who was still dealing in the seventh, picked up two quick outs on two pitches.

But that last out that was needed to secure the Eagles’ win would never be made.

Pendleton tied the game at five after a single with a runner in scoring position, and then Pendleton’s Gentner hit a walk-off homerun to right field in the following at bat to end the game.

The 8-5 loss moves the Eagles to 14-4 on the season and 2-4 in conference, while the Buckaroos are now 16-1 on the season and 6-0 in conference play.

Next up for the Eagles was a home double header versus The Dalles on Friday, April 27 (results unavailable at press time).