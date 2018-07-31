Hood River News logo

2018 Hood River County Fair results

PRIZE-winning  chickens bask in glory in the 4-H Small Animal Barn.

Photo by Emily Fitzgerald
PRIZE-winning  chickens bask in glory in the 4-H Small Animal Barn.

As of Tuesday, July 31, 2018

﻿

Open class fruits and vegetables

Adult

Pamela Allen-Dean, 9 Blue, 1 White

Kay Arbuckle: 12 Blue

Dan Ball: 12 Blue

Alison Belzing: 6 Blue

Bonnie Coleman, 2 Red, 1 White

Tim Cantrell, 78 Blue, 4 Red, 1 White

Karon Bureker, 9 Blue, 2 Red

Joann Gage, 12 Blue

Doug Hedges, Blue 18, Red 2, White 1

Sue Hedges, 69 Blue, 2 Red, 1 White

James Lee, Blue 6

Nancy Lunt, Blue 6

Trish Paige, Blue 9, Red 2

Diane Parrott, Blue 9, Red 4

Josh Worth, Blue 6, Red 2

Eileen Utraske, Blue 3, Red 6

Over 70

Alta Bryan, 18 Blue, 8 Red, 2 White

Jean Hardman, 39, Red 2

Shirley Hedges, 3 Blue

Kay Lincoln, Red 2

Robert Lincoln, Blue 12, Red 2

Mary Parrott, Blue 3, Red 6

High School

Hailey Betts, 18 Blue, 12 Red

Michelle Kinoshita, 15 Blue

Peter Kinoshita, 15 Blue

James Lee, 3 Blue

Grace Ryhlick, 2 Red

Jancy Sykes, 2 Red

Middle School

Marina Castaneda, 57 Blue, 10 Red

Coeur Fellows, 3 Blue, 2 Red

Christine Kinoshita, 12 Blue

Dillon Lumis, 9 Blue

Children

Aneka Diem, 2 Red

Hannah Hamilton, 6 Blue, 8 Red, 1 White

Tyson Harjo, 3 Blue

Hailey Harjo, 1 White

Mika Hedges, 6 Blue, 2 Red

Bella Hedges, 6 Blue, 2 Red

Ava Jones, 60 Blue, 6 Red

Aiden Krieger, 6 Blue, 2 Red, 1 White

Caelum Krieger, 12 Blue, 1 White

Beginners

Forrest Diem, 1 White

Ceramics

High School

Indigo Caudill, 4 Blue, 1 Red

Rose Siragusa, 3 Blue, 1 Red

Kaylee Jacobs, 1 Blue

Chole Cantrell, 7 Blue

Hailey Betts, 3 Blue, 1 Red

Jayden Szeremi, 1 Blue, 4 Red

Middle School

Keenan Vander Bank, 1 Blue, 1 Red

Isabella Maciel, 1 Blue, 1 Red

Ali Haynes, 1 Blue

Morgan Nelson, 1 Red

Children

Caelum Krueger, 1 Blue

Evelyn Betts, 2 Red

Sarah Mason, 1 Blue

Aneka Diem, 2 Blue, 2 Red

Forrest Diem, 3 Blue, 1 Red

Hazel Haspela

Beginners

Tyson Harjo, 1 Red

Kellan Vander Bank, 1 Blue, 1 Red

Travis Betts, 1 Blue

Hannah Hamilton, 2 Red

Adult

Maia Des Fosses Yang, 1 Blue

Over 70

Tom Slagle, 1 Red

Horticulture

Child, middle school and high school

Tristan Gaston, 6 blue, 3 red

Coelum Krieger, 1 blue, 1 red

Bella Hedges, 1 red

Mika Hedges, 1 blue, 1 white

Ian Szeremi, 2 blue, 1 red, 2 white

Nathan Hedges, 1 blue

Jorge Barrancos, 1 blue

Ariana Barrancos, 1 blue

Hannah Rice, 1 red

Dylan Stanfordacher, 1 blue

Ilana Cox, 2 blue

Lizzie Weekly, 1 blue, 1 red, 2 white

Christina Kinoshita, 1 red

Doug Hedges, 1 blue, 1 red

Jayden Szeremi, 3 blue, 1 red, 1 white

Mary Graves, 1 white

Emily Mitchell, 1 blue, 1 red

Tara Krieger, 1 blue

Emily Rice, 1 blue

Adult

Pam Lago, 9 blue, 2 red, 1 white

Ron Greenwood, 2 blue, 2 red, 2 white

Naomi Frisbee, 5 blue, 2 red

Kay Lincoln, 19 blue, 14 red, 12 white

Myrna Holmes, 7blue, 4 red, 2 whige

Joann Gage, 6 blue, 1 red, 1 white

Bonnie Cox, 1 blue, 1 red, 2 white

Norma Curtis, 16 blue, 7 red, 5 white

Diana Carroll, 12 blue, 16 red, 12 white

Kerry Lee, 1 red, 1 white

Jackie Shaw, 38 blue, 20 red, 13 white

Judy Wols, 9 blue, 9 red, 6 white

Jill McBee, 2 blue, 3 red, 4 white

Kay Arbuckle, 4 blue, 1 white

Janis Gaylord, 4 blue, 5 red, 2 white

Trish Paige, 5 blue, 3 red, 1 white

Alison Beltzing, 2 blue, 3 red, 1 white

Sue Hedges, 11 blue, 5 red, 6 white

Verna Martin, 4 blue, 4 red, 1 white

Alta Bryan, 12 blue, 2 red, 4 white

Aiden Krieger, 1 blue, 1 red

Michelle Kinoshita, 1 blue

Margaret Taylor, 5 blue, 1 red, 2 white

Results will continue in the Hood River News Weekend Edition.

﻿

News and information from our partners

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)