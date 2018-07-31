2018 Hood River County Fair results

Open class fruits and vegetables
Adult
Pamela Allen-Dean, 9 Blue, 1 White
Kay Arbuckle: 12 Blue
Dan Ball: 12 Blue
Alison Belzing: 6 Blue
Bonnie Coleman, 2 Red, 1 White
Tim Cantrell, 78 Blue, 4 Red, 1 White
Karon Bureker, 9 Blue, 2 Red
Joann Gage, 12 Blue
Doug Hedges, Blue 18, Red 2, White 1
Sue Hedges, 69 Blue, 2 Red, 1 White
James Lee, Blue 6
Nancy Lunt, Blue 6
Trish Paige, Blue 9, Red 2
Diane Parrott, Blue 9, Red 4
Josh Worth, Blue 6, Red 2
Eileen Utraske, Blue 3, Red 6
Over 70
Alta Bryan, 18 Blue, 8 Red, 2 White
Jean Hardman, 39, Red 2
Shirley Hedges, 3 Blue
Kay Lincoln, Red 2
Robert Lincoln, Blue 12, Red 2
Mary Parrott, Blue 3, Red 6
High School
Hailey Betts, 18 Blue, 12 Red
Michelle Kinoshita, 15 Blue
Peter Kinoshita, 15 Blue
James Lee, 3 Blue
Grace Ryhlick, 2 Red
Jancy Sykes, 2 Red
Middle School
Marina Castaneda, 57 Blue, 10 Red
Coeur Fellows, 3 Blue, 2 Red
Christine Kinoshita, 12 Blue
Dillon Lumis, 9 Blue
Children
Aneka Diem, 2 Red
Hannah Hamilton, 6 Blue, 8 Red, 1 White
Tyson Harjo, 3 Blue
Hailey Harjo, 1 White
Mika Hedges, 6 Blue, 2 Red
Bella Hedges, 6 Blue, 2 Red
Ava Jones, 60 Blue, 6 Red
Aiden Krieger, 6 Blue, 2 Red, 1 White
Caelum Krieger, 12 Blue, 1 White
Beginners
Forrest Diem, 1 White
Ceramics
High School
Indigo Caudill, 4 Blue, 1 Red
Rose Siragusa, 3 Blue, 1 Red
Kaylee Jacobs, 1 Blue
Chole Cantrell, 7 Blue
Hailey Betts, 3 Blue, 1 Red
Jayden Szeremi, 1 Blue, 4 Red
Middle School
Keenan Vander Bank, 1 Blue, 1 Red
Isabella Maciel, 1 Blue, 1 Red
Ali Haynes, 1 Blue
Morgan Nelson, 1 Red
Children
Caelum Krueger, 1 Blue
Evelyn Betts, 2 Red
Sarah Mason, 1 Blue
Aneka Diem, 2 Blue, 2 Red
Forrest Diem, 3 Blue, 1 Red
Hazel Haspela
Beginners
Tyson Harjo, 1 Red
Kellan Vander Bank, 1 Blue, 1 Red
Travis Betts, 1 Blue
Hannah Hamilton, 2 Red
Adult
Maia Des Fosses Yang, 1 Blue
Over 70
Tom Slagle, 1 Red
Horticulture
Child, middle school and high school
Tristan Gaston, 6 blue, 3 red
Coelum Krieger, 1 blue, 1 red
Bella Hedges, 1 red
Mika Hedges, 1 blue, 1 white
Ian Szeremi, 2 blue, 1 red, 2 white
Nathan Hedges, 1 blue
Jorge Barrancos, 1 blue
Ariana Barrancos, 1 blue
Hannah Rice, 1 red
Dylan Stanfordacher, 1 blue
Ilana Cox, 2 blue
Lizzie Weekly, 1 blue, 1 red, 2 white
Christina Kinoshita, 1 red
Doug Hedges, 1 blue, 1 red
Jayden Szeremi, 3 blue, 1 red, 1 white
Mary Graves, 1 white
Emily Mitchell, 1 blue, 1 red
Tara Krieger, 1 blue
Emily Rice, 1 blue
Adult
Pam Lago, 9 blue, 2 red, 1 white
Ron Greenwood, 2 blue, 2 red, 2 white
Naomi Frisbee, 5 blue, 2 red
Kay Lincoln, 19 blue, 14 red, 12 white
Myrna Holmes, 7blue, 4 red, 2 whige
Joann Gage, 6 blue, 1 red, 1 white
Bonnie Cox, 1 blue, 1 red, 2 white
Norma Curtis, 16 blue, 7 red, 5 white
Diana Carroll, 12 blue, 16 red, 12 white
Kerry Lee, 1 red, 1 white
Jackie Shaw, 38 blue, 20 red, 13 white
Judy Wols, 9 blue, 9 red, 6 white
Jill McBee, 2 blue, 3 red, 4 white
Kay Arbuckle, 4 blue, 1 white
Janis Gaylord, 4 blue, 5 red, 2 white
Trish Paige, 5 blue, 3 red, 1 white
Alison Beltzing, 2 blue, 3 red, 1 white
Sue Hedges, 11 blue, 5 red, 6 white
Verna Martin, 4 blue, 4 red, 1 white
Alta Bryan, 12 blue, 2 red, 4 white
Aiden Krieger, 1 blue, 1 red
Michelle Kinoshita, 1 blue
Margaret Taylor, 5 blue, 1 red, 2 white
Results will continue in the Hood River News Weekend Edition.
