Entertainment Update for Aug. 1

Floria & Bell at White Buffalo

On Thursday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m., Kay Floria, keyboard player and vocalist, performs blues and jazz reminiscent of ‘40s and ‘50s female blues artists. Randy Bell, percussionist, adds a bluesy beat. White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Families in the Park starts Aug. 2

Thursday in August means it’s time for the Families in the Park concert series from 6-9 p.m. at Jackson Park (13th and May St., Hood River). Aug. 2: Ty Curtis (Blues); Aug. 9: Dance Hall Days (‘80s dance and more); Aug. 16: Eagle Eyes (Eagles Tribute); Aug. 23: Conjunto Alegre (Salsa, Latin and Santana inspired); Aug. 30: Hit Machine (Crazy Lights Party).

Opening act starts at 6 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets; food and concessions available. No admission charge. Sponsored by A Kidz Dental Zone, Hood River County Sheriff’s Department, Hood River Rotary, Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Copper West, BiCoastal Media, Sign Media Print It and Straightline Orthodontics.

Author Holgate at Waucoma

Waucoma Bookstore is hosting author Stephen Holgate for a book signing on Friday, Aug. 3 from 5-8 p.m. Holgate will be signing copies of his mystery books “Madagascar” and “Tangier.”

Critics say, “Tangier possesses the hallmarks of a good international thriller: Spies, diplomats, men and women with ambiguous loyalties and motives, smoke-filled cafes, and a protagonist in search of information he might just regret finding.

“An American diplomat-reformed alcoholic, unreformed gambler, and inveterate smart-ass finds himself under threat of disgrace and murder even as he seeks love and redemption on the strange and spirit-ridden island of Madagascar.”

Waucoma Bookstore, 212 Oak St., Hood River; 541-386-5353.

Take Two at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Friday, Aug. 3: Ernie Sterno & the Blue Flames, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 4: Take Two Trio with Ted Horwitz, 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 7: Tues Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Jimmy Smith plays Aug. 3

Jimmy Smith, longtime member of alt-country band The Gourds, returns to Hood River on Friday, Aug. 3 for a show at River City Saloon. His new project, Smith/McKay All Day features Missoula musician Pat Mckay, and the band plays stripped down versions of Smith’s original songs and eclectic covers. Music starts at 9 p.m., $5 cover.

River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

‘No Quarter’ in TD Aug. 11

No Quarter, the “world’s greatest tribute to the Led Zeppelin Legacy,” is coming to The Dalles for one night only to perform at The Granada Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 11.

Critics say, “No Quarter has detailed emulation of the band, their music and they stylistically look the part. This is one of the rare tribute bands that tour internationally. Do not miss this concert!” Tickets are $20 general admission. Granada Theatre, 221 East Second St., The Dalles.

Jazz Collective on the Corner

First Friday never sounded so good! Four of the area’s finest trombone players will hit the corner of Third and Oak to liven up the evening on Aug. 3, taking their chops from the Jazz Collective to the streets.

Stroll on down to Apland Jeweler’s to listen to this quartet from Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association: Ed Price, Hugh Amick, Maggie Goter and Bob Smith. They will be treating passersby to everything from Duke Ellington to the Beatles. It’s all in the name of bringing exceptional arts for everyone’s cultural enrichment, engagement, education and enjoyment: Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s mission in a nutshell.

If you like what you hear, there will be information available on the upcoming Jazz Collective concert, which kicks off the CGOA season on Sept. 7 and 9 at Wy’east Middle School.

More information is available about the upcoming season for not only Jazz fans, Sinfonietta, community VOCI choir and Stages theatrical productions, all under the umbrella of CGOA, are at www.gorgeorchestra.org.

Tim Mayer & Chic Preston at Volcanic Aug. 3

Tim Mayer (keys, vocals) and Chic Preston (guitar, bass, vocals) return to the Volcanic Bottle Shoppe on the Heights on Friday, Aug. 3 from 6-8 p.m. Expect a wide variety of material from jazz to funk and blues to rock n’ roll. Volcanic Bottle Shoppe, 1410 12th St., Hood River; 541-436-1226.

Los Amigos de la Sierra at the Mercado del Valle

Enjoy live music with Los Amigos de la Sierra, arts and crafts activities, giant bubbles, free books and materials for check-out at the pop-up Library at the Mercado del Valle in Odell. Los Amigos will perform on Thursday, Aug. 2, at 5:30 p.m. at the Mercado del Valle, downtown Odell.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, email info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.

Pride Book Club meets Aug. 9

The Pride Book Club is open to all adults interested in reading LGBTQA literature. The group meets the second Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at The Dalles Wasco County Library on the mezzanine. The August book selection is “The Chronology of Water” by Lidia Yuknavitch.

“This is not your mother’s memoir. Yuknavitch expertly moves the reader through issues of gender, sexuality, violence and the family from the point of view of a lifelong swimmer turned artist.” Yuknavitch is an Oregon author who also teaches writing, literature, film, and Women’s Studies at Mount Hood Community College.

The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles; 541-296-2815.

