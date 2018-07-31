Families in the Park, other events fill our August nights

Summer refuses to slow down, despite the recent heat.

Here is a list of just a few of the events happening in the next few days as the last full month of summer gets under way.

Friday night, Oak Street and side streets between Second and Sixth will be closed to vehicle traffic for First Friday, from 6-9 p.m. Downtown businesses hold special promotions and stay open longer, and sidewalks and the streets fill with tables and displays by local groups.

But there will be no shortage of vehicles Friday on the closed section of Oak: Western Antique Aeroplanes and Automobiles Museum will display vehicles from the museum collection, local Model A owners will bring their vehicles and rat rods created by Gary Fisher and friends will also be on hand.

(WAAAM’s Second Saturday event on Aug. 11 will include a “Local History Spotlight,” helicopters and a talk on airmail service, at the museum.)

Trombones on Oak

Four of the area’s finest trombone players will hit the corner of Third and Oak to liven up the evening on Aug. 3, taking their chops as members of the Jazz Collective to the streets. See page A3 for details, and www.gorgeorchestra.org.

Families in the Park starts Thursday

The annual Families in the Park events start up Thursday at Jackson Park, 13th and May streets, with blues by Ty Curtis at 7 p.m., opening music by BriCauz at 6 p.m.

The concerts are free, picnicking encouraged, and food and drink will be sold by vendors in the park. Please note that the park is a tobacco-free zone.

Bring chairs and blankets, and a layer or two of clothing, and sit back and enjoy the music, or get up and dance on the lawn.

The Aug. 9 show will be Dance Hall Days, presenting “all your old favorites,” according to host Hood River Community Education.

Families in the Park events are sponsored by A Kidz Dental Zone, along with Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, Providence Hood River, Straightline, Hood River Rotary, Copper West Print It/Sign Media and BiCoastal Media.

Los Amigos perform at Mercado del Valle

Mercado del Valle returns to downtown Odell on Thursday, Aug. 2 from 4-7 p.m. The market is held on Atkinson Drive, next to the Wy’east Community Church. Debit and credit cards, Veggie RX and SNAP/EBT are all accepted.

In addition to local food, this week features live tunes with Los Amigos de la Sierra at 5:30 p.m. Patrons will also find arts and crafts activities, giant bubbles, free books and materials for check-out at the Hood River County Library’s pop-up library.

The market runs on the first and third Thursdays of the month, June through October. For more information on all Gorge Grown Farmers’ Markets, visit www.gorgegrown.com/farmmarket.

For more information on Hood River County Library programs, call 541-386-2535, email info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.

Art-A-Day exhibition at Columbia Center for Arts

The annual invitational exhibit challenges artists to create one piece of art a day for an entire month.

The exhibition is both a chronicle of an individual’s life experiences and a study of what happens to an artist’s creative and personal evolution when they agree to work on a series for 30 days in a row. The results are a daily visual journal that captures that particular moment in time.

Curated by Gallery Manager Carolyn Smith, Art-A-Day will feature both 2-D and 3-D art from regional artists, including still life and landscape paintings, glass and ceramics. The show runs Aug. 1 to Sept. 2, with an opening reception on First Friday, Aug. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m.

“The challenge posed by the concept and the variety of beautiful work that results from the creative efforts of these exceptional artists is always a true pleasure to see,” said curator Carolyn Smith, Gallery manager for the Art Center. “Artists involved in the Art-A-Day exhibition so often end up expanding their vision and their very notion of who they are as artists.”

Participating artists are Rachel Dorn, Erika Reir, Deborah Lorang, Rene Eisenbart, Steven Christian, Liz Walker, Susie Cowen, Mark Nilsson, Audrey Mlakar, Traci Wolf-Paquin and Peny Wallace.