HR Bridge deck repairs will bring lane closures next week

There will be single-lane closures of the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 6 and continuing throughout the week until work is complete.

This is required, semi-annual maintenance welding that is done to repair cracks in the steel grate of the bridge deck. The work must occur during dry, bright weather for visibility.

In an effort to accelerate completion, there will be twice as many welding crews on the bridge than there have been in the past, with workers from Bulldog Welding and the Port of Hood River working throughout the day.

However, bridge users should plan for significant delays of 30-45 minutes in both directions during the daylight hours Monday through Friday that week.

Flaggers will direct traffic on the bridge and motorists are urged to drive slowly for worker safety.

For more information, contact the Port of Hood River via email at porthr@gorge.net.