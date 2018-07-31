Pet of the Week: Milo is ‘your adoring and wiggly companion’

Milo, the handsome mix-breed is a total Heinz 57 dog, say Hood River Adopt A Dog volunteers, who have chosen him as their adoptable pet of the week.

Volunteers say they were told this 2-year-old, 50-pound boy is a quarter German Shepherd, Labrador, Pit and Dalmatian. You can see the best of each breed in him! He’s smart like a Shepherd, cheerful like a Lab, cuddly like a Pittie, and loyal like a Dalmatian. But mostly, he just looks like a Shepherd/Lab cross.

Milo came to the shelter because his former owner hoped he’d find a better life than what they could currently provide for him. Are you that amazing home? Milo can’t wait to meet his new family!

This good boy has such an endearing, lovable personality. He can be a little shy at first, but warms up quickly into your adoring and wiggly companion. Once he bonds with you, he is super faithful and affectionate. Milo thinks he’s a lapdog and loves to try to crawl into your arms for a hug and a snuggle. He’s very smart and eager to please. Since he’s the perfect medium size, he’d also probably make a good trail dog or walking companion. Milo is a bit under-socialized, so loud noises and sudden movements can spook him sometimes, so ideally he’d prefer a more mellow home. Milo is more on the submissive side, and would be fine with or without doggie siblings, but he’d prefer no young kids. He has not been cat-tested. Milo is current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for Milo is $250.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166.

They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information, visit www.24petwatch.com or call 1-866-597-2424.