Pick of the Week: CGWAN to show documentary ‘RBG’ Aug. 22

Columbia Gorge Women’s Action Network will host a showing of the documentary “RBG,” on the life and career of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, on Wednesday, Aug. 22 at Columbia Center for the Arts.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the movie starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and are available at the art gallery, Waucoma Bookstore in Hood River and The Book Peddler in White Salmon; cash only, please. Drinks will be available for purchase.

The event is a fundraiser for Immigration Counseling Services, an independent, non-profit firm providing low cost legal services in Oregon and Southwest Washington, with an office in Hood River.

“We’re hoping this will be a great opportunity for the community to enjoy a night out, see an inspiring documentary about an iconic American hero and support a worthy cause,” said CGWAN co-founder Michelle Mayfield.

The event is additionally sponsored by CCA Partner Project.

For more information about Columbia Gorge Women’s Action Network, visit cgwan.org. For more information about Immigration Counseling Services, visit ics-law.org.

Columbia Center for the Arts is located at 215 Columbia Ave., Hood River.