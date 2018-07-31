POLICE LOG, July 16 to 22

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 21 — Eugene Street, 2100 block — Hood River male arrested for criminal trespass.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 22 — Hood River — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and recklessly endangering another person. She was lodged at NORCOR.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
July 17 — East Marina Way — Motor vehicle crash investigated. Injuries were reported.
July 18 — I-84 at milepost 62 — Hit and run reported.
July 18 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Officer responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash that occurred an hour prior to being dispatched. No injuries were reported.
I-84 at exit 64 — Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was struck as he lay on the ground by a vehicle as it got off I-84 and exited at exit 64. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital.
July 19 — Second Street, 200 block — Hit and run reported.
July 19 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Hit and run reported.
July 21 — Oak Street, 0-100 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 17 — East Marina Drive — Carson resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding warrant out of Hood River Circuit Court, and for identity theft, obstruction and providing false information.
July 19 — Hope Avenue, 1600 block — Hood River resident arrested for a probation violation after being interviewed for a verbal confrontation. The officer noticed he had been drinking. The subject was on probation out of Multnomah County with a no alcohol condition. He was arrested and lodged at NORCOR.
July 21 — East Marina Drive, 900 block — Hood River male arrested for a probation violation after an officer learned he was an intoxicated passenger on probation with a no alcohol clause. His probation officer was notified. He was lodged at NORCOR.
July 22 — Hood River — Male arrested for two warrants out of Hood River County.
July 22 — Hood River — Male arrested for two failure to appear warrants issued out of state.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 17 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Theft reported at a local business. It was reported that a younger male subject took two cases of beer without paying.
July 20 — Cascade Avenue, 1900 block — Female cited and released for theft II.
July 20 — Second Street, 200 block — Theft reported.
July 20 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Theft reported.
July 20 — Hood River — Stolen trailer reported.
July 21 — Wasco Avenue, 2100 block — Two subjects were cited and released for theft II.
July 22 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft of items reported from a local business.
July 22 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Portland male cited and released for shoplifting.
Sex offenses:
July 17 — Hood River — Male taken into custody for online sexual corruption during an FBI sting that used online dating websites and apps as initial contact.
Other:
July 18 — Serpentine Drive, 200 block — Hood River resident cited for advertising a short term rental property without a license.
July 20 — Second Street — Officer conducted a welfare check on a 5-year-old who was being visited by his father from California.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment