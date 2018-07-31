POLICE LOG, July 16 to 22

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

July 21 — Eugene Street, 2100 block — Hood River male arrested for criminal trespass.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

July 22 — Hood River — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and recklessly endangering another person. She was lodged at NORCOR.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

July 17 — East Marina Way — Motor vehicle crash investigated. Injuries were reported.

July 18 — I-84 at milepost 62 — Hit and run reported.

July 18 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Officer responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash that occurred an hour prior to being dispatched. No injuries were reported.

I-84 at exit 64 — Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was struck as he lay on the ground by a vehicle as it got off I-84 and exited at exit 64. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital.

July 19 — Second Street, 200 block — Hit and run reported.

July 19 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Hit and run reported.

July 21 — Oak Street, 0-100 block — Hit and run reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

July 17 — East Marina Drive — Carson resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding warrant out of Hood River Circuit Court, and for identity theft, obstruction and providing false information.

July 19 — Hope Avenue, 1600 block — Hood River resident arrested for a probation violation after being interviewed for a verbal confrontation. The officer noticed he had been drinking. The subject was on probation out of Multnomah County with a no alcohol condition. He was arrested and lodged at NORCOR.

July 21 — East Marina Drive, 900 block — Hood River male arrested for a probation violation after an officer learned he was an intoxicated passenger on probation with a no alcohol clause. His probation officer was notified. He was lodged at NORCOR.

July 22 — Hood River — Male arrested for two warrants out of Hood River County.

July 22 — Hood River — Male arrested for two failure to appear warrants issued out of state.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

July 17 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Theft reported at a local business. It was reported that a younger male subject took two cases of beer without paying.

July 20 — Cascade Avenue, 1900 block — Female cited and released for theft II.

July 20 — Second Street, 200 block — Theft reported.

July 20 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Theft reported.

July 20 — Hood River — Stolen trailer reported.

July 21 — Wasco Avenue, 2100 block — Two subjects were cited and released for theft II.

July 22 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft of items reported from a local business.

July 22 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Portland male cited and released for shoplifting.

Sex offenses:

July 17 — Hood River — Male taken into custody for online sexual corruption during an FBI sting that used online dating websites and apps as initial contact.

Other:

July 18 — Serpentine Drive, 200 block — Hood River resident cited for advertising a short term rental property without a license.

July 20 — Second Street — Officer conducted a welfare check on a 5-year-old who was being visited by his father from California.