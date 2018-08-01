Hood River News logo

Service Announcement, Aug. 1 edition: Dale Fallon

As of Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Dale Fallon

Dale S. Fallon, age 98, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away July 29, 2018, at a local care facility. Graveside service with Military Honors is planned for 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 2 at IOOF Cemetery on Cherry Heights, The Dalles. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

