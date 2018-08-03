Death Notice for Aug. 4 edition: Dale Fallon

Dale Fallon
Dale S. Fallon, age 98, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away July 29, 2018, at a local care facility. A graveside service with military honors was held on Aug. 2 at IOOF Cemetery, The Dalles. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
