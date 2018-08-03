Marriage permits, July 2018

Savannah Renee Funderburg, 29, and James Merril Brown, 28, both of Hood River, on July 2.

Anna Maria Contreras, 26, of The Dalles, and Jesse James Keehr, 19, of Tacoma, on July 5.

Jane Vanessa Tucker, 31, and George Torrey Derk, 33, both of Portland, on July 5.

Kyle Thomas Walgenbach, 30, and Kelsey Rene Guy, 25, both of Vancouver, Wash., on July 5.

Al Anthony Creigh, 31, and Arianna Noelle Whitten, 27, both of Hood River, on July 6.

Donald Anton Cullum, 28, and Danielle Suzanne Michelle Gurr, 29, both of Hood River, on July 9.

Billi Jean Peterson, 26, and Robert Lloyd Frasier, 25, both of Odell, on July 9.

William Joseph Righter, 41, of Hillsboro, and Erin Elizabeth Walker, 35, of Portland, on July 9.

Hope Suzanne Curry, 40, and Allen Scott Lincoln, 36, both of Hood River, on July 11.

Indalecio Guzman Rodriguez, 65, and Ma Guadalupe Gutierrez Guzman, 57, both of Hood River, on July 11.

Tannin Elizabeth Kueffner, 27, and Ian Andrew Lindgren, 27, both of Portland, on July 11.

Aimee Erika Mehiel, 40, and Brett Howard Wilson, 54, both of Brooklyn, N.Y., on July 11.

Emily Brittan Barghigiani, 28, and Charles Jacques Findeisen, 28, both of Hood River, on July 12.

Laura Elizabeth Beisswanger, 28, and David Charles Turro Jr., 31, both of Vancouver, Wash., on July 13.

Elizabeth Samantha Catalano, 26, and Duran Allen Paasch, 26, both of Spokane, on July 16.

Jessica Louise Goe, 28, and John Michael Moore, 28, both of Hood River, on July 16.

Kelly Elizabeth Gore, 23, and Jordan Jeffrey Mallon, 25, both of Mt. Hood-Parkdale, on July 18.

Erika Ann Maslen, 27, of The Dalles, and Kevin Scott Williams, 29, of Gresham, on July 18.

Brielle Sybil Louise Perron, 24, of Hood River, and Andrew Martin Gonzalez, 23, of Los Angeles, on July 20.

Laurel Forlines Crosby, 32, and Eric Joseph Burghoffer, 36, both of Jersey City, N.J., on July 23.

Callie Colleen Reed, 33, and Todd Ryan Shypertt, 33, both of San Bruno, Calif., on July 23.

Ryan Alan Scott, 33, and Kiraney Noel Cummins, 34, both of Hood River, on July 23.

Jorge Alberto Barajas Alvarez, 38, and Laura Virginia Puebla Avalos, 38, both of Hood River, on July 25.

Asencion Palacios, 50, and Maria Enue Brassea, 40, both of Hood River, on July 26.

Krista Nicole Fleming, 27, and Jesse Michael Mehall, 30, both of Lebanon, Ore., on July 27.

Luis Manuel Ramos, 22, of White Salmon, and Angelica Torres Guzman, 21, of Husum, on July 27.

Christopher Zachary Ross, 25, and Maria Guadalupe Santillan, 25, both of Seattle, on July 27.

Holly Jean Underhill, 27, and Kael James Kristof, 30, both of Seattle, on July 27.

Jordan Kenneth Allaway, 34, of Trout Lake, and Natalie Michelle Harbert, 30, of Hood River, on July 31.

Daniel Paul Chance, 33, of San Jose, Calif., and Christina Nicole Mitchell, 33, of Los Altos Hills, Calif., on July 31.