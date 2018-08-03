Service Announcements for Aug. 4 edition:

Vera Perkins

Vera Margaret Jane Perkins, age 91, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away July 29, 2018, at a West Linn, Ore., care facility. Viewing is scheduled for Aug. 8 from 1-6 p.m. at Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home. Burial will be in Wallowa, Ore.

Billie McClure

Billie Gene McClure passed away with family by his side July 31, 2018, at home in Hood River, Ore. Gene was born Feb. 10, 1928, and was 90 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are planned for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8 at the Idlewilde Mausoleum, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Teresa Stencil

Pilar “Teresa” Stencil passed away with family by her side July 12, 2018, in White Salmon, Wash. Teresa was born Oct. 12, 1933, and was 84 years of age at the time of her passing.



Service details are as follows: A viewing will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 10 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River; a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11 at Grace Baptist Church, 1280 W. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon; a reception will follow Pilar’s memorial. Graveside rites at White Salmon Cemetery will follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.