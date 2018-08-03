2018 Fair Results continued

Food preservation
Adult
Karen Bureker, 1 Red
Pamela Allen-Dean, 5 Blue, 3 Red 1 White
Bonnie Coleman, 1 White
Allison Betzing, 1 Red, 1 White
Miranda Chavez, 3 Red, 2 White
Mary Jane DeVore, 1 Blue, 2 Red
Ellisa Fellows, 4 Blue, 1 Red
Sue Hedges, 1 Blue, 4 Red, 2 White
Doug Hedges, 2 Blue, 2 Red, 1 White
Sandra Haynie, 3 Blue, 1 Red
Terry Honn, 1 Red, 2 White
Melissa Kugler, 1 Blue
Carrie Lavery, 1 Blue, 1 White
Jeff Mitchell, 3 Blue, 3 Red
Kathy Mitchell, 16 Blue, 5 Red, 3 White
Michon Mainwaring, 2 White
Diane Parrott, 6 Blue, 1 White
Trish Paige, 2 Blue, 1 Red, 1 White
Deona Rigert, 1 Blue, 1 Red, 1 White
Kim Vogel, 1 Blue
Over 70
Kay Arbuckle, 4 Blue, 1 Red, 1 White
High School
Eva Murray, 2 Blue
Middle School
Coeur Fellows, 1 Blue
Marisa Rigert, 3 Blue
Children
Bella Hedges, 2 Blue
Mika Hedges, 1 Red
Colton Jones, 1 Blue
Hattie Jones, 1 White
Piper Jones, 1 White
Bridger Reed, 1 Blue
Jennica Rigert, 3 Blue
Baked Foods
Adult
Pam Allen-Dean, 7 Blue, 8 Red, 2 White
Alison Betzing, 1 Blue, 1 White
Velma Budsworth, 2 Blue
Karen Bureker, 1 Blue
Mary Jane DeVore, 1 White
Terry Honn, 1 Blue, 1 Red, 2 White
Sandra Haynie, 1 Red, 1 White
Jean Hardman, 1 Blue, 2 Red
Carrie Lavery, 1 Blue
Kirby Neumann-Rea, 1 Red
Nancy Lunt, 12 Blue, 6 Red, 1 White
Diane Parrott, 7 Blue, 3 White
Mary Parrott, 7 Blue, 5 Red, 2 White
Nancy Slangle, 2 White
Bonnie Withers, 1 Blue
High School
Madyson Devore, 3 Blue
Evan Devore, 1 Blue
Jancy Sykes, 9 Blue, 3 Red, 1, White
Jayden Szeremi, 4 Blue, 2 Red
Hailey Betts, 2 Blue
Kaylee Jacobs, 2 Blue
Peter Kinoshita, 1 Blue
Middle School
Kirie Nesbitt, 4 Blue
Marina Castenada, 1 Blue, 2 Red
Marisa Rigert, 2 Blue
Katie Zeman, 2 Blue
Keenan Vanderbank, 1 Blue
Megan Lavery, 1 Blue
Ryan Betts, 2 Blue
Ian Szeremi, 3 Blue, 1 Red
Jade Emmons, 2 Blue
Memphis Lomalynda, 2 Blue, 2 Red
Lillie Jacobs, 11 Blue
Chase Talmage, 1 Blue, 2 Red
Hannah Rice, 1 Red
Children
Gillian Reed, 1 Blue
Jennica Rigert, 4 Blue
Landon Reed, 1 Red
Bridger Reed, 1 Blue
Lyra Nesbitt, 1 Blue, 1 Red
Sara Mason, 2 Blue
Emily Rice, 1 Blue
Andrew Betzing, 1 Blue
Beginners
Hilda Barrera, 6 Blue
Tyson Harjo, 1 Blue
Page Nesbitt, 2 Blue
Luke Holmson, 1 Blue
Joseph Rice, 1 Blue
David Rice, 1 Blue
Micah Rice, 1 Blue
Benjamin Rice, 1 Blue
Art
Adult
Mary Ena Chrisman, 4 Blue
Donna R. Church, 2 Blue, 1 Red
Will Sykes, 2 Red, 1 White
Shirlyn Betts, 1 Red
Bonnie Coleman, 3 Blue, 1 Red
Terri Hamlin, 1 Blue, 1 Red
Heather Kinoshita, 1 Blue
Melissa Kugler, 1 Red
Sarah Wesner, 1 Blue
High School
Olivia Summerfield, 5 Blue, 13 Red, 2 White
Kaylee Jacobs, 10 Blue, 1 Red
Peter Kinoshita, 3 Blue
Jancy Sykes, 1 Blue, 1 Red
Kylie Green, 3 Blue
Grace Rhylick, 1 Blue
Michelle Kinoshita, 1 Red
Middle School
Vivian Olson, 1 Blue, 1 Red
Morgan Newton, 2 Blue, 1 White
Jhacoli Yang, 2 Blue
Keenan Vanderbank, 1 Blue, 2 Red
Hannah Rice, 1 Blue
Emily Dye, 2 Blue
Christine Kinoshita, 1 Blue
Children
Tatum Wyatt, 5 Blue, 6 Red
Rigoberto Rodriguez, 2 Red
Aiden Lara, 2 Red
Owen Waits, 4 Blue, 2 Red
Valentine Lazaro, 1 Red
Daniel Diaz, 1 Red
Angel Jamies, 1 Blue
Angel Calderon, 1 Red
Jose Betencourt, 1 Blue
Sophia Carbantes, 1 Blue
Ruby Sanchez, 1 Red
Marlen Lica-Sonato, 1 Red
Karley Boleros Romero, 1 White
Santiago Flores Sandoval, 1 Blue
Camila Pedroza Lopez, 2 Blue
Leonardo Ramirez Hernando, 1 Red
Natalie Munoz, 1 Red
Annayah Castillo Rangel, 1 White
Bryan Lachino Sonato, 1 Red
Aneka Diem, 3 Blue, 5 Red
Valeria Garcia Touche, 1 Blue
Diana Galindo Ambrocia, 1 Red
Gillian Reed, 2 Blue, 3 Red
Hazel Haspela, 2 Blue, 1 Red
Akasha Peirce, 2 Blue, 1 Red
Evelyn Betts, 2 Blue
Beginner
Ilana Cox, 5 Red
Talia Cox, 1 Blue, 3 Red
Hannah Olivia Hamilton, 4 Blue, 3 Red
Shaylee Chavez, 4 Blue, 2 Red
Mia Chavez, 3 Blue, 3 Red
Forrest Diem, 3 Blue, 4 Red
Bridger Reed, 1 Blue, 7 Red
Landon Reed, 2 Blue, 7 Red
Oden Peirce, 1 Red, 1 White
Violet Lorenzen, 2 Blue
Cate Haspela, 2 Blue
Travis Betts, 2 Red
Evelyn Betts, 1 Blue
Kellan Vanderbank, 2 Blue, 1 Red
Koltin Adams, 1 Red
Tyson Harjo, 1 Red
