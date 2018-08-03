Hood River News logo

2018 Fair Results continued

Penelope Heath, 2, enjoys the small animal barn with her grandmother, Barbara Hoikka.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
As of Friday, August 3, 2018

Food preservation

Adult

Karen Bureker, 1 Red

Pamela Allen-Dean, 5 Blue, 3 Red 1 White

Bonnie Coleman, 1 White

Allison Betzing, 1 Red, 1 White

Miranda Chavez, 3 Red, 2 White

Mary Jane DeVore, 1 Blue, 2 Red

Ellisa Fellows, 4 Blue, 1 Red

Sue Hedges, 1 Blue, 4 Red, 2 White

Doug Hedges, 2 Blue, 2 Red, 1 White

Sandra Haynie, 3 Blue, 1 Red

Terry Honn, 1 Red, 2 White

Melissa Kugler, 1 Blue

Carrie Lavery, 1 Blue, 1 White

Jeff Mitchell, 3 Blue, 3 Red

Kathy Mitchell, 16 Blue, 5 Red, 3 White

Michon Mainwaring, 2 White

Diane Parrott, 6 Blue, 1 White

Trish Paige, 2 Blue, 1 Red, 1 White

Deona Rigert, 1 Blue, 1 Red, 1 White

Kim Vogel, 1 Blue

Over 70

Kay Arbuckle, 4 Blue, 1 Red, 1 White

High School

Eva Murray, 2 Blue

Middle School

Coeur Fellows, 1 Blue

Marisa Rigert, 3 Blue

Children

Bella Hedges, 2 Blue

Mika Hedges, 1 Red

Colton Jones, 1 Blue

Hattie Jones, 1 White

Piper Jones, 1 White

Bridger Reed, 1 Blue

Jennica Rigert, 3 Blue

Baked Foods

Adult

Pam Allen-Dean, 7 Blue, 8 Red, 2 White

Alison Betzing, 1 Blue, 1 White

Velma Budsworth, 2 Blue

Karen Bureker, 1 Blue

Mary Jane DeVore, 1 White

Terry Honn, 1 Blue, 1 Red, 2 White

Sandra Haynie, 1 Red, 1 White

Jean Hardman, 1 Blue, 2 Red

Carrie Lavery, 1 Blue

Kirby Neumann-Rea, 1 Red

Nancy Lunt, 12 Blue, 6 Red, 1 White

Diane Parrott, 7 Blue, 3 White

Mary Parrott, 7 Blue, 5 Red, 2 White

Nancy Slangle, 2 White

Bonnie Withers, 1 Blue

High School

Madyson Devore, 3 Blue

Evan Devore, 1 Blue

Jancy Sykes, 9 Blue, 3 Red, 1, White

Jayden Szeremi, 4 Blue, 2 Red

Hailey Betts, 2 Blue

Kaylee Jacobs, 2 Blue

Peter Kinoshita, 1 Blue

Middle School

Kirie Nesbitt, 4 Blue

Marina Castenada, 1 Blue, 2 Red

Marisa Rigert, 2 Blue

Katie Zeman, 2 Blue

Keenan Vanderbank, 1 Blue

Megan Lavery, 1 Blue

Ryan Betts, 2 Blue

Ian Szeremi, 3 Blue, 1 Red

Jade Emmons, 2 Blue

Memphis Lomalynda, 2 Blue, 2 Red

Lillie Jacobs, 11 Blue

Chase Talmage, 1 Blue, 2 Red

Hannah Rice, 1 Red

Children

Gillian Reed, 1 Blue

Jennica Rigert, 4 Blue

Landon Reed, 1 Red

Bridger Reed, 1 Blue

Lyra Nesbitt, 1 Blue, 1 Red

Sara Mason, 2 Blue

Emily Rice, 1 Blue

Andrew Betzing, 1 Blue

Beginners

Hilda Barrera, 6 Blue

Tyson Harjo, 1 Blue

Page Nesbitt, 2 Blue

Luke Holmson, 1 Blue

Joseph Rice, 1 Blue

David Rice, 1 Blue

Micah Rice, 1 Blue

Benjamin Rice, 1 Blue

Art

Adult

Mary Ena Chrisman, 4 Blue

Donna R. Church, 2 Blue, 1 Red

Will Sykes, 2 Red, 1 White

Shirlyn Betts, 1 Red

Bonnie Coleman, 3 Blue, 1 Red

Terri Hamlin, 1 Blue, 1 Red

Heather Kinoshita, 1 Blue

Melissa Kugler, 1 Red

Sarah Wesner, 1 Blue

High School

Olivia Summerfield, 5 Blue, 13 Red, 2 White

Kaylee Jacobs, 10 Blue, 1 Red

Peter Kinoshita, 3 Blue

Jancy Sykes, 1 Blue, 1 Red

Kylie Green, 3 Blue

Grace Rhylick, 1 Blue

Michelle Kinoshita, 1 Red

Middle School

Vivian Olson, 1 Blue, 1 Red

Morgan Newton, 2 Blue, 1 White

Jhacoli Yang, 2 Blue

Keenan Vanderbank, 1 Blue, 2 Red

Hannah Rice, 1 Blue

Emily Dye, 2 Blue

Christine Kinoshita, 1 Blue

Children

Tatum Wyatt, 5 Blue, 6 Red

Rigoberto Rodriguez, 2 Red

Aiden Lara, 2 Red

Owen Waits, 4 Blue, 2 Red

Valentine Lazaro, 1 Red

Daniel Diaz, 1 Red

Angel Jamies, 1 Blue

Angel Calderon, 1 Red

Jose Betencourt, 1 Blue

Sophia Carbantes, 1 Blue

Ruby Sanchez, 1 Red

Marlen Lica-Sonato, 1 Red

Karley Boleros Romero, 1 White

Santiago Flores Sandoval, 1 Blue

Camila Pedroza Lopez, 2 Blue

Leonardo Ramirez Hernando, 1 Red

Natalie Munoz, 1 Red

Annayah Castillo Rangel, 1 White

Bryan Lachino Sonato, 1 Red

Aneka Diem, 3 Blue, 5 Red

Valeria Garcia Touche, 1 Blue

Diana Galindo Ambrocia, 1 Red

Gillian Reed, 2 Blue, 3 Red

Hazel Haspela, 2 Blue, 1 Red

Akasha Peirce, 2 Blue, 1 Red

Evelyn Betts, 2 Blue

Beginner

Ilana Cox, 5 Red

Talia Cox, 1 Blue, 3 Red

Hannah Olivia Hamilton, 4 Blue, 3 Red

Shaylee Chavez, 4 Blue, 2 Red

Mia Chavez, 3 Blue, 3 Red

Forrest Diem, 3 Blue, 4 Red

Bridger Reed, 1 Blue, 7 Red

Landon Reed, 2 Blue, 7 Red

Oden Peirce, 1 Red, 1 White

Violet Lorenzen, 2 Blue

Cate Haspela, 2 Blue

Travis Betts, 2 Red

Evelyn Betts, 1 Blue

Kellan Vanderbank, 2 Blue, 1 Red

Koltin Adams, 1 Red

Tyson Harjo, 1 Red

