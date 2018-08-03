Mesa Community College lands Coerper

Connor Coerper (pictured around his parents and the HRVHS baseball coaching staff) signed his letter of intent this past week to attend Mesa Community College in Arizona this upcoming school year to play baseball. As a senior last season, Coerper led the Eagles baseball team in hits (33), home runs (3), runs scored (26), walks (32), batting average (.458), on base percentage (.632) and slugging percentage (.708). Coerper also was dominant on the mound in his senior season with a team-leading 102 strikeouts. Coerper heads to Arizona with a decorated high school baseball resume: OSAA State Champion as a freshman (2015), Co-Player of the Year award in the Columbia River Conference (2018) and All-State first team selection at first base (2018).
