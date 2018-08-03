The Porch, Aug. 4 edition

WELL SAID: “Hope bases vast premises on foolish accidents, and reads a word where in fact only a scribble exists.” — John Updike

WELL DONE: The quickly-taking shape pump track at Golden Eagle Park, with contours and environment that just might turn some people on to the cycle sports. Next phase of the project is adding turf along the curves, bumps and ramps, courtesy of Hood River Trail Stewards and Velosolutions.

Meanwhile, the pump track has been discovered by the skateboarders …

SEEN AND HEARD: Political-style bunting, in rainbow colors, at Solstice Café … youngsters jumping from the Nichols Basin dock: “That time I hit a warm spot!” … sign in car window: “God on Board” …

PLATE PARADE: With summer come vehicle plates, seen around Hood River in the past week: Saskatchewan, Alberta, Mexico; also, North Dakota, South Dakota, Maine, Michigan and Wisconsin.

And, in the category of driving on their home land: Several plates from the Yakama Nation.

IN REPOSE: Fanned out like an aluminum peacock, a Bowflex Extreme exercise apparatus, sitting upright — atop a trailer loaded with other scrap metal.

WINDOW SHOPPING: Wooden cutout Oregon map (see photo) in the shape of the state, with other Oregon or Hood River-related gifts, at Waucoma Bookstore: Mount Hood and Maupin the only greater Gorge locations on the board. Nope, no Hood River, nor The Dalles. But smack in the center, someplace called Roberts, south of Prineville.

— Kirby Neumann-Rea