‘Rivers for All’ hosts second annual rafting trip

Rivers for All hosted The Next Door’s Gorge Youth Mentoring program on July 23 for a day of whitewater rafting on the White Salmon River.

This is the second year in a row Rivers for All has hosted the program, with 18 matches from Hood River and Wasco counties in attendance. Eager participants learned about the watershed, participated in team-building activities, and rafted five miles down the scenic river, said a Next Door press release. For many, this was an exhilarating and empowering first-time experience, the press release continued.

“This trip was provided free of charge thanks to generous donations from community members and friends of Rivers for All, in partnership with All Adventures Rafting,” said the press release. For more information about how you can support future rafting trips, visit cultureseed.org/rivers-for-all.

Gorge Youth Mentoring, formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Columbia Gorge and Mentor for Success, provides youth ages 6 to 21 with one-to-one mentoring relationships with adult volunteers.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer mentor, contact Kateel Muhs in Wasco County at 541-399-0259 or Emily Roberts in Hood River and Klickitat counties at 541-490-9979.