Death Notices for Aug. 8 edition: Gary Stalder, Paul Kruckenberg, William Loving and Ruth Neal

Gary Stalder
Gary Stalder passed away on Aug. 1, 2018, at The Dalles Health and Rehabilitation Center in The Dalles, Ore. Gary was born on March 1, 1944, and was 74 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Paul Kruckenberg
Paul John Kruckenberg passed away on Aug. 5, 2018, at home in Hood River, Ore. Paul was born on Dec. 27, 1942, and was 75 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
William Loving
William Jordan Loving, age 86, a resident of Arlington, Ore., passed away July 30, 2018, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Ruth Neal
Ruth Lorene Neal, age 96, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Aug. 2, 2018. Spencer Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. Services will be planned by family at a latter date.
