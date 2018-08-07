Service Announcements for Aug. 8 edition: Teresa Stencil, Katherine Dzaich, Dorothy Franklin and Marlin Rose

Teresa Stencil

Pilar “Teresa” Stencil passed away July 12, 2018, in White Salmon, Wash. Teresa was born Oct. 12, 1933, and was 84 years of age at the time of her passing. Service details are as follows: Viewing will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore.; a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11 at Grace Baptist Church, 1280 W. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon with a reception to follow; graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at the White Salmon Cemetery, Snowden Road, White Salmon.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center.

Katherine Dzaich

Katherine Elizabeth Dzaich passed away on Aug. 6, 2018, at the Parkhurst House in Hood River, Ore., with family by her side. Katherine was born on Jan. 19, 1929, and was 89 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are planned for 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Graveside Rites will follow at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery.

Dorothy Franklin

The Reverend Dorothy Lee Franklin passed away on May 31, 2018, in Hood River, Ore. She was born in Camas, Wash., on Jan. 26, 1934. A memorial service and reception celebrating Dorothy’s life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. at Riverside Community Church, Hood River.

Marlin Rose

Marlin Rose passed away on Aug. 4, 2018, in The Dalles, Ore. Marlin was born on May 9, 1942, and was 76 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12 at Calvary Baptist Church, 3350 Columbia View Drive, The Dalles. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles.