Hood River News logo

2018 Hood River County Fair results, continued

Sheriff Matt English poses on request at the Sheriff’s Office information booth.

Photo by Trisha Walker
Sheriff Matt English poses on request at the Sheriff’s Office information booth.

As of Tuesday, August 7, 2018

﻿

Clothing

Over 70

Elaine Kirby, 1 blue

Adult

Ruth Kosmalski, 19 blue, 7 red

Nancy Lunt, 3 blue

Diane Parrott, 1 blue

Carrie Lavery, 1 blue

Lori Pillette, 1 red

Anne Marie Martin, 3 blue

Eileen Utroske, 1 blue

High school

Jancy Sykes, 1 red

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Champion Junior Beef Showman award went to Ava Jones.

Photography

Over 70

Rick McBee, 5 blue, 7 red, 3 white

Jill McBee, 7 blue, 7 red

Kirk Lalor, 2 blue, 3 red, 1 white

Alan Winans, 1 red, 1 white

Kay Lincoln, 2 blue, 5 red

Bob Lincoln, 1 red

Mary Parrott, 1 red, 1 white

Adult

Michon Mainwaring, 1 red, 1 white

Brenda Colfelt Meyers, 5 blue, 1 red, 5 white

Judy Hanson, 4 blue, 13 red, 13 white

Melissa Kugler, 13 blue, 12 red, 5 white

Stan Lee, 1 red

Nancy Asai, 1 blue, 6 red, 4 white

Elizabeth Betts, 1 blue, 1 red, 1 white

Diane Parrott, 3 red, 6 white

Karen Loomis, 2 blue, 3 white

Sonia Marquez, 1 blue, 7 white

Norma Curtis, 2 red, 3 white

Josh Worth, 4 red, 2 white

Karen Ostrye, 2 blue, 3 red, 1 white

Pamela Dean, 1 blue, 5 red, 3 white

Emily Mason, 1 blue, 2 red, 8 white

Carrie Mason, 1 red, 5 white

Kristen Pierce, 1 blue, 1 red, 2 white

Kevin Haspela, 1 white

Alison Betzing, 1 blue, 1 red

High school

Grace Rhylick, 1 blue, 3 red, 3 white

Mira Olson, 5 blue, 1 red, 3 white

Hailey Betts, 2 blue, 4 white

Jancy Sykes, 3 blue, 5 red, 1 white

Lizzie Weekly, 1 blue, 1 red

Kaylee Jacobs, 2 red, 3 white

Lexie McCafferty, 2 blue, 3 red

Middle school

Katie Zeman, 2 blue, 8 red, 2 white

Briana Cantrell, 1 red, 3 white

Elly Fateley, 4 white

Emma Wingerd, 1 red, 3 white

Stephen Kugler, 6 blue, 3 red, 5 white

Vivian Olson, 3 blue, 6 red, 3 white

Rachel Mason, 1 blue

Dillon Loomis, 3 blue, 4 red, 1 white

Leah Sandahl, 1 red, 2 white

Ryan Betts, 2 blue, 4 red, 1 white

Ruby Betzing, 2 red

Keenan Vanderbank, 1 blue

photo

Photo by Emily Fitzgerald

Blue skies and hot temperatures didn’t deter the crowds from coming to enjoy fun at the fair.

Children

Shianne Kugler, 11 blue, 6 red, 2 white

Vivienne Lee, 3 blue, 2 red, 1 white

Audrina Fisher, 1 blue, 3 red

Andrew Betzing, 1 red

Sarah Mason, 2 blue, 1 red, 1 white

Hazel Haspela, 1 red

Ava Jones, 1 blue, 1 red, 1 white

Beginner

Violet Lorenzen, 1 blue

Tyson Harjo, 4 blue

Cate Haspela, 1 blue

Textiles

Pro

Marbe Cook, 1 blue, 6 red

Barbara Frasier, 1 blue, 1 red

Rhonda Harris, 3 blue, 2 red

Linda Reichenbach, 4 blue, 1 red, 1 white

Over 70

Ilene Anderson, 1 blue, 1 red

Bev Carpenter, 1 red

Elaine Kirby, 2 blue

Jean Stone, 1 red

JoAnn Wittenberg, 4 blue

Adult

Kathie Alley, 1 red

Carrie Lavery, 1 red

Anne Marie Martin, 6 blue

Diane Parrott, 1 red

Annette Scott, 1 white

Kim Vogel, 1 blue

Beginner

Ilana Cox, 1 blue

﻿

News and information from our partners

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)