2018 Hood River County Fair results, continued

Clothing
Over 70
Elaine Kirby, 1 blue
Adult
Ruth Kosmalski, 19 blue, 7 red
Nancy Lunt, 3 blue
Diane Parrott, 1 blue
Carrie Lavery, 1 blue
Lori Pillette, 1 red
Anne Marie Martin, 3 blue
Eileen Utroske, 1 blue
High school
Jancy Sykes, 1 red
Photography
Over 70
Rick McBee, 5 blue, 7 red, 3 white
Jill McBee, 7 blue, 7 red
Kirk Lalor, 2 blue, 3 red, 1 white
Alan Winans, 1 red, 1 white
Kay Lincoln, 2 blue, 5 red
Bob Lincoln, 1 red
Mary Parrott, 1 red, 1 white
Adult
Michon Mainwaring, 1 red, 1 white
Brenda Colfelt Meyers, 5 blue, 1 red, 5 white
Judy Hanson, 4 blue, 13 red, 13 white
Melissa Kugler, 13 blue, 12 red, 5 white
Stan Lee, 1 red
Nancy Asai, 1 blue, 6 red, 4 white
Elizabeth Betts, 1 blue, 1 red, 1 white
Diane Parrott, 3 red, 6 white
Karen Loomis, 2 blue, 3 white
Sonia Marquez, 1 blue, 7 white
Norma Curtis, 2 red, 3 white
Josh Worth, 4 red, 2 white
Karen Ostrye, 2 blue, 3 red, 1 white
Pamela Dean, 1 blue, 5 red, 3 white
Emily Mason, 1 blue, 2 red, 8 white
Carrie Mason, 1 red, 5 white
Kristen Pierce, 1 blue, 1 red, 2 white
Kevin Haspela, 1 white
Alison Betzing, 1 blue, 1 red
High school
Grace Rhylick, 1 blue, 3 red, 3 white
Mira Olson, 5 blue, 1 red, 3 white
Hailey Betts, 2 blue, 4 white
Jancy Sykes, 3 blue, 5 red, 1 white
Lizzie Weekly, 1 blue, 1 red
Kaylee Jacobs, 2 red, 3 white
Lexie McCafferty, 2 blue, 3 red
Middle school
Katie Zeman, 2 blue, 8 red, 2 white
Briana Cantrell, 1 red, 3 white
Elly Fateley, 4 white
Emma Wingerd, 1 red, 3 white
Stephen Kugler, 6 blue, 3 red, 5 white
Vivian Olson, 3 blue, 6 red, 3 white
Rachel Mason, 1 blue
Dillon Loomis, 3 blue, 4 red, 1 white
Leah Sandahl, 1 red, 2 white
Ryan Betts, 2 blue, 4 red, 1 white
Ruby Betzing, 2 red
Keenan Vanderbank, 1 blue
Children
Shianne Kugler, 11 blue, 6 red, 2 white
Vivienne Lee, 3 blue, 2 red, 1 white
Audrina Fisher, 1 blue, 3 red
Andrew Betzing, 1 red
Sarah Mason, 2 blue, 1 red, 1 white
Hazel Haspela, 1 red
Ava Jones, 1 blue, 1 red, 1 white
Beginner
Violet Lorenzen, 1 blue
Tyson Harjo, 4 blue
Cate Haspela, 1 blue
Textiles
Pro
Marbe Cook, 1 blue, 6 red
Barbara Frasier, 1 blue, 1 red
Rhonda Harris, 3 blue, 2 red
Linda Reichenbach, 4 blue, 1 red, 1 white
Over 70
Ilene Anderson, 1 blue, 1 red
Bev Carpenter, 1 red
Elaine Kirby, 2 blue
Jean Stone, 1 red
JoAnn Wittenberg, 4 blue
Adult
Kathie Alley, 1 red
Carrie Lavery, 1 red
Anne Marie Martin, 6 blue
Diane Parrott, 1 red
Annette Scott, 1 white
Kim Vogel, 1 blue
Beginner
Ilana Cox, 1 blue
