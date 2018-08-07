Allen’s record-setting performance caps Uphill Challenge

Mt. Hood Meadows hosted its fifth annual Uphill Challenge this past weekend.

Multiple records were achieved by the 42 runners who took the challenge, but the performance that topped all others last weekend was Mike Allen’s.

Allen, 33, set an overall course record time with a final finish of nine minutes and 32.16 seconds.

Allen beat the previous record, which was set by Bernard Seeger in the opening year of this challenge, by a comfortable margin of one minute and 17 seconds.

Allen and all category winners received a custom-branded trophy, while the fastest man and woman each took home a $250 cash prize.

The top-finisher in the women’s division this year was Kayla Moore, 23, who competed in the women’s 20-24 division.

Moore ran to a final time of 11:42.05, which was a minute and four seconds ahead of Gracie Schenkel, 28, who finished second overall in the overall women’s competition with a final time of 12:46.35.

The 11:42.05 finish for Moore was also a category record in the women’s 20-24 division.

Any other year of this challenge, runners Jordan Fields, 24, and Jackson Baker, 24, would have found themselves on top of the list of this event’s best times.

Fields finished with a time of 9:41.38, leading the men’s 20-24 division this year, while Baker came in behind Fields in second-place with a final finish of 9:44.15.

If it wasn’t for Allen’s outstanding performance, Fields and Baker both would’ve run course best times.

Both finishes by Fields and Baker were more than a minute faster than Seeger’s original record set in 2014. But again, that time set by Seeger wouldn’t be the time to beat this year.

Outside of Allen, Moore and Fields, six other competitor’s broke category best times and finished first in their respective categories.

In the men’s 10-14 division, Benjamin Balasz, 14, finished in first place with a final time of 10:31.37.

Balasz brother, Patrick Balasz, 15, ran to a final time of 12:01.50, earning him first in the men’s 15-19 division.

In the men’s 40-44 division, Derik Farlow, 41, placed first with a time of 12:11.03.

Sid Perkins, 58, topped the men’s 55-59 division with a final time of 15:43.22.

In the women’s division, Sage Borschel, 9, finished in first with a time of 16:08.14 to led the 5-9 women’s division.

Benjamin’s and Patrick’s sister, Kailua Balasz, 11, won the women’s 10-14 division with a time of 15:41.16.

Other results of the Uphill Challenge (listed by classification, men’s results): Caleb Zilka (6) finished with a time of 27:29.58 in the men’s 5-9 division; Carson Farlow (14) finished with a time of 10:31.37 in the men’s 10-14 division; Reid Borschel (11) finished with a time of 22:12.41 in the men’s 10-14 division; Caleb Burns (20) finished with a time of 14:00.38 in the men’s 20-24 division; Josh Seekatz (25) finished with a time of 11:06.28 in the men’s 25-29 division; Taylor Overmiller (28) finished with a time of 11:08.43 in the men’s 25-29 division; Thomas Benson (28) finished with a time of 20:47.19 in the men’s 25-29 division; Daniel Hanssler (34) finished with a time of 12:46.25 in the men’s 30-34 division; Jared Scholz (36) finished with a time of 14:23.29 in the men’s 35-39 division; Craig Chenier (37) finished with a time of 27:29.85 in the men’s 35-39 division; Kelly Hafar (39) finished with a time of 32:27.58 in the men’s 35-39 division; Brandon Borschel (48) finished with a time of 15:23.48 in the men’s 45-49 division; Stuart Hill (48) finished with a time of 16:01.34 in the men’s 45-49 division; Gunter Bergner (63) finished with a time of 18:23.24 in the men’s 60-64 division; James Riedl (63) finished with a time of 19:17.39 in the men’s 60-64 division; and Ford Russell (65) finished with a time of 22:26.03 in the men’s 65-69 division.

Other results of the Uphill Challenge (listed by classification, women’s results): Eliza Hafer (3) finished with a time of 39:47.86 in the women’s 0-4 division; Josey Hafer (9) finished with a time of 22:25.55 in the women’s 5-9 division; Lucy Hafer (5) finished with a time of 32:24.39 in the women’s 5-9 division; Miranda Hafer (11) finished with a time of 19:53.33 in the women’s 10-14 division; Anna Hafer (13) finished with a time of 25:53.16 in the women’s 10-14 division; Fontaine Kaufmann (23) finished with a time of 16:32.26 in the women’s 20-24 division; Tasha Overmiller (28) finished with a time of 12:46.35 in the women’s 25-29 division; Kathleen Carmody (27) finished with a time of 20:47.30 in the women’s 25-29 division; Sarah Cunningham (25) finished with a time of 22:12.41 in the women’s 25-29 division; Terri Dobbs (36) finished with a time of 28:02.82 in the women’s 35-39 division; Annalisa Pena (37) finished with a time of 19:27.39 in the women’s 35-39 division; Becky Hafer (38) finished with a time of 40:11.53 in the women’s 35-39 division; Susannah Monteith (40) finished with a time of 15:24.26 in the women’s 40-44 division; Debrah Riedl (47) finished with a time of 20:24.10 in the women’s 45-49 division; Cunningham Sharon (61) finished with a time of 30:14.04 in the women’s 60-65 division; Jill Trulsen (65) finished with a time of 23:47.34 in the women’s 65-69 division; and Bonnie Russell (68) finished with a time of 39:52.57 in the women’s 65-69 division.

Also added in this year’s Uphill Challenge event was a 5K trail run continuing from the top of the Uphill Challenge course on to the Timberline Trail and finishing on the Umbrella Falls Trail.

Jared Scholz, 36, set the record with a 5K time of 36:40 and Sarah Cunningham, 25, had the fastest woman’s time with 58:55.

Uphill Challenge 5K full-list of results: Brandon Borschel (48) finished with a time of 37:41; Stuart Hill (48) finished with a time of 42:36; and Cunningham Sharon (61) finished with a time of 1:26:30.

The age group at this year’s competition ranged from 3 to 68 years old.

Mt. Hood Meadows next event is a photography workshop dedicated to mountain scenery and fauna on Aug. 11. This event starts at 8:30 a.m.