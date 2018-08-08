CANYON ROAD FIRE UPDATE

News Release from Hood River Co. Sheriff's Office:

UPDATE: Canyon Road Fire is contained at approximately two acres and is in mop-up phase. Five homes were evacuated, as well as Wy’east Road between Davis Dr. and Central Vale.

Original news release:

At approximately 2:51 p.m., a fire was reported on Canyon Road in the Odell area of Hood River County, which is grass, brush and timber terrain. Five homes were evacuated within the 3600 block of Wy’east Road while the road itself was shut down between Davis and Central Vale. There is currently a wet line around the fire perimeter and fire crews are in mop-up stage. The fire is estimated at less than two acres in size.

Fire crews from Wy’east Fire Department, Oregon Department of Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service are actively working the fire, with logistical support from Hood River Fire Department.