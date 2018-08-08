Entertainment Update for Aug. 8 edition

Jess Clemons at Rivertap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, Aug. 10 — Kick-off to Neon Nights Weekend with singer-songwriter Jess Clemons, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 11 — Tracy Klas, 7-10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 12 — Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.

Howlin’ Woods at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Friday, Aug. 10 — Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick on drums, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 11 — The Incontinentals with Doc Doolittle, Selkie Mayer, Michael Bard on sax and Mike Grodner on drums, 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 14 — Tues Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Daly & Russ at White Buffalo

On Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m., singers-songwriters-guitarists Mark Daly and Larry Russ perform at the White Buffalo. Critics say, “Don’t miss this deliciously soulful blend of local, roots rock talent.”

White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

‘No Quarter’ in TD Aug. 11

No Quarter, the “world’s greatest tribute to the Led Zeppelin Legacy,” is coming to The Dalles for one night only to perform at The Granada Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 11. Critics say, “No Quarter has detailed emulation of the band, their music and they stylistically look the part. This is one of the rare tribute bands that tour internationally. Do not miss this concert!” Tickets are $20 general admission.

Granada Theatre, 221 E. Second St., The Dalles.

‘Fiber to Fabric’ History exhibit

Explore the world of working fiber into fabrics through The History Museum’s newest exhibition Follow the Thread, now through Aug. 31. Objects displayed include historic equipment used by spinners and weavers from the early settlers to the present day textile arts community. Special emphasis is placed on the textile arts in Oregon and Hood River County.

History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Marina Drive, Hood River; 541-386-6772.

‘In A Landscape’ Aug. 7, 18

Pianist and native Oregonian Hunter Noack performs on a nine-foot Steinway grand piano at 22 landscapes across Oregon and Southern Washington as part of the outdoor concert series “In A Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild.” Noack transports the piano on a trailer that acts as a stage. To meet the acoustical challenges of performing in the wild, music is transmitted via wireless headphones, giving concert-goers freedom to explore the landscape. Reservations are required. For tickets and full schedule, visit inalandscape.org. Dates are:

Aug. 7 — Wilson Ranches Retreat, Fossil

Aug. 18 — Government Cove, Cascade Locks

Revel in Dimes at The Ruins

Coming up at The Ruins, Tuesday night music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act.

Aug. 7 — Revel in Dimes with PT Barton

Aug. 14 — Quick & Easy Boys with The Hazelnuts

Aug. 21 — Kory Quinn & The Quinntessentials with Phil Ajjarapu

Please note that if you park in the Mount Hood Railroad parking lot, the Mount Hood Railroad will charge for parking at all of The Ruins events. For more information, contact the MHRR at 800-872-4661.

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Maryhill Ben Harper concert Aug. 25

The Maryhill Winery 2018 Summer Concert Series comes to a close with Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite on Aug. 25. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

This will be the last show at the venue, as the winery owners have decided to discontinue summer concerts after 2018.

Maryhill Winery, 9774 Highway 14, Goldendale, Wash.

Secret Salsa Society meets

The Secret Salsa Society meets on Wednesdays in August for Latin social dancing (salsa, bachata) at Crush Cider Cafe from 7-9 p.m.; all ages are welcome. Crush Cider Cafe is located at 1020 Wasco St. Hood River; 541-399-9585.

On Friday, Aug. 10, the group meets at Mt. View Grange Hall, 1085 Main St., White Salmon, at 7:30 p.m. for a dance lesson with Rosie and Leo from Son Latino, followed by social dancing until 10 p.m. All ages, no partner or experience needed. Admission is $10. More at facebook.com/secretsalsasociety.

Plein Air exhibit at Maryhill

The plein air exhibition, featuring works created during the recent Pacific Northwest Plein Air event, remains on view at the Maryhill Museum of Art through Aug. 25. Exhibition entry is free with museum admission. The Plein Air paintings are available for purchase. Pacific Northwest Plein Air is made possible by American Easel, Dave Burbach Photography, Dog River Coffee, Framing Resource, Full Sail Brewing Co., Gamblin Artists Colors, The Griffin House on the Columbia River Gorge, Byron and Sue Henry, Stephen and Laura Muehleck, PleinAir Magazine, RayMar Art, and Scottsdale Artists’ School.

Willy & Nelson at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Willy & Nelson Acoustic Trio

Friday, Aug. 10, 6-9 p.m.

Enjoy an energetic and fun display of rock and blues. This talented group loves to show the crowd a good time.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

‘Daredevils’ at Everybody’s Aug. 10

Gorge favorites The Green Neck Daredevils return to Everybody’s Brewing on Friday, Aug. 10, bringing what they call “Texas Bluegrass Dance Music” to the stage. Music starts at 9 p.m.

Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.

County Line at Volcanic Aug. 10

County Line will be playing this Friday, Aug. 10, at the Volcanic Bottle Shoppe, starting at 6 p.m. Come and hear what's new in our mix of original roots-rock and Americana. The band features Kerry Williams on mandolin, Jeremy Hadden on bass, Matt Mesa on guitar and Tim Ortlieb on drums. Volcanic Bottle Shoppe, 1410 12th St., Hood River; 541-436-1226.

Barnburners at MoCo Aug. 8

Mosier Company celebrates its one year anniversary with music from local bluegrassers The Barnburners on Wednesday, Aug. 8, starting at 7 p.m. Mosier Company, 904 Second Ave., Mosier; 541-705-0302.

