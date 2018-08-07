Kaleidoscope: Summer So Far

How’s your summer?

It is a commonly-heard question, and almost unique in that you rarely hear people say in October, “How’s your autumn?”

The question suggests seasonal comparisons applicable to 2017 or, say, 1993.

Compared to ‘17, summer 2018 lacks most of the smoke (so far), shows more paid parking required, and about the same number of “free” items on curbs.

You definitely see more dank wisps of marijuana smoke rising over outdoor music events.

And definitely more traffic, (photo below), public art and food trucks.

The levels of consistency remain about the same as last year when it comes to the amount of wind, the creativity in donut toppings at Kickstand, neon cardboard yard sale signs tacked to power poles, and food trucks moving around.

The photos on this page, largely unseen before now, can be used as one subjective measure of how 2018 is different than 2017.

Better? Who can say?

Is one cornhole game better than another?

We toss them your way, now toss some back:

“Summer Scenes” photos happily accepted, and remember that Aug. 20 is the final day to get your “Interpret the Wind” image to us and qualify for the best such image, to be judged around Labor Day.

— Kirby Neumann-Rea