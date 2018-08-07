Pick of the Week: ‘Families in the Park’ Thursdays in August

August brings a longstanding tradition to Jackson Park: The annual Families in the Park music events that happen each Thursday from 6-9 p.m.
On Aug. 9, it’s Dance Hall Days playing “favorite dance tunes from then and now;” Aug. 16 is Eagle Eyes, an Eagles tribute band; Aug. 23 is Conjunto Alegre, playing salsa, Latin and Santana-inspired tunes; and Aug. 30 is Hit Machine, playing hits from all eras.
Food is for sale each week at the event, or bring a picnic.
Low folding chairs and blankets are recommended for seating on the grass.
Jackson Park is located at 13th and May streets. The concerts are free and family-friendly.
See Happenings for more details, or visit www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/domain/1278.
