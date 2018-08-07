The Riv restaurant gains first Blue Zones rating

“Blue Zones Project — The Dalles” has announced the first local restaurant to achieve designation as “Blue Zones Project Approved.” The Riv Café earned the designation, which includes offering healthier menu options, optimizing menus to highlight healthy choices and making changes to the dining environment.

“We know that many of our customers are looking for healthier options,” said Noah Blakely, owner of The Riv Café. “We had been trying to create new and fresh alternatives and want our community to know we would like to support them in their health.”

Some key components of The Riv’s designation include offering entrees that meet Blue Zones Healthy Dish Guidelines, sourcing fruits and vegetables from local farms, growing some of their own produce and not offering free refills on sugar-sweetened beverages.

“Restaurants are excellent partners in promoting well-being,” said Blue Zones Project — The Dalles Organization Lead, Brett Ratchford. “We applaud The Riv for stepping up to make healthy choices easier for their customers. The leadership of their restaurant is a milestone in The Dalles’ Blue Zones Project experience.”

Blue Zones Project is brought to Oregon through leadership funding by Cambia Health Foundation to support Oregon Healthiest State, in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Blue Zones Project is a community-by-community initiative designed to enable community members to live longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life. To learn more about Blue Zones Project, contact the team in The Dalles at 541-705-5346.