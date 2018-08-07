Temperatures predicted to top 100 degrees

The summer’s hottest days are upon us.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat advisory for western Oregon for mid-week.

Expected temperatures in Hood River?

Wednesday — 103

Thursday — 101

The heat will be coupled with smoke drifting north from wildfires across the state and in Northern California. The scent and haze was evident in Hood River Tuesday morning.

As temperatures hit record levels, remember these tips:

The elderly, youth and those without air conditioning will be at an increased risk for dehydration and heat-related illness.

Drink plenty of water and limit alcohol consumption, limit outdoor activities, use sunscreen and stay in the shade.

Never leave children or pets inside of a parked vehicle.

Local cooling centers include Hood River Library, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and Hood River Valley Adult Center, which is open mid-day weekdays for daily lunch service.

The Hood River Aquatic Center will be open afternoons, and local swimming holes include Waterfront Park beach, the Sandbar/Spit/Marina, and Tucker Park.

If you plan to hit the beaches, remember to use caution, as none of those beach locations are monitored by lifeguards. Other potential dangers:

Despite the heat, water from the Hood River can also be tremendously cold;

Columbia River waters are susceptible to e.coli bacteria increases as the waters get warmer.

Currently, beaches are within guidelines and “there are no sites with recurring high levels,” according to Lorri Epstein of the group Riverkeeper, which monitors a variety of river sites and logs them on Swim Guide.

Epstein said Swim Guide provides general information about beaches in the area, and water quality updates help people feel confident about going into the water at those sites.

Swim Guide is accessible at theswimguide.org/affiliates/Columbia-riverkeeper.