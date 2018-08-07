Volunteers needed to create hygiene kits for young women

Women from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hood River will be making special kits for young women in Uganda who have started their period on Friday, Aug. 10 and Saturday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. Food will be served.

The women have answered a call from Linda Chamberlain, volunteer with The Fistula Project in Uganda; Chamberlain visits Uganda annually and put out word that she needed help sewing reusable menstrual pads for girls in time for her next visit.

The kits contain fabric liners and pads, two pairs of underwear, a washcloth and a bar of soap. The liners and pads are carefully cut and sewn according to guidelines established by Days for Girls (daysforgirls.org).

“The women from the church have created the kits in the past and were excited to connect with other women in the community for a worthy cause,” said Andrea Davis, LDS member. “The group is hoping to complete 20 kits this weekend for Chamberlain to take on her Uganda trip in October.

“We’d like to invite any women to come and help,” said Davis. “If they would like to cut fabric, please come on Friday and bring any cutting supplies. If they have sewing skills, they can join us on Saturday and bring their sewing machine or serger.”