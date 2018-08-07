‘Wheels of Hope’ helps Gorge family in need

The radio stations of Bicoastal Media, Griffith Motors and Washington Gorge Action Programs are teaming up again this year to help a Columbia Gorge family in need.



“Wheels of Hope” will provide a deserving family lacking transportation options a vehicle to help them meet their daily travel needs.

This year’s vehicle is a 2006 Toyota Camry sponsored by Griffith Motors.

Nominations of worthy families can be made at Gorgeradio.com and special Wheels of Hope vehicle stops from August through mid-October.



A panel of judges made up of representatives from Bicoastal Media, sponsors and representatives of agencies involved in helping families will select the family to receive the vehicle, which will be awarded on or around Oct. 30.

Along with Bicoastal Media, Griffith Motors and Washington Gorge Action Programs, Wheels of Hope is also supported by Visio Salon Spa & Barbershop, Columbia Veterinary Hospital, Walmart of Hood River, Infinite Graphix, Maupin’s Stoves and Spas, The Dalles Fruit Company, A Kidz Dental Zone, Crestline Construction, NW Natural, Kimberly Fisher Country Financial, Footworx Orthotics, Gorge Granite Works, Hattenhauer’s West 2nd Street Market, Oregon Equipment, Windermere Real Estate and the Basalt Café at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center.

