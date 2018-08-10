High school sports changes made ahead of new school year OSAA relocates state track championships, weight classes added to girls wrestling

The 2018-19 high school sports season won’t be anything like last year’s.

With the addition to the conference change for Hood River Valley High School, moving from the Columbia River Conference to the Intermountain Conference, schools across the state will also notice the change of venue for the track and field state championships and the addition of girls wrestling to OSAA’s winter activities list.

The Executive Board for OSAA met in Redmond on July 23 to discuss these topics, as well as others.

Since 1978, the University of Oregon has hosted at least one high school state track meet every year at Hayward Field, but with the University of Oregon preparing to host the 2021 World Outdoor Championships, the stadium is currently in the early stages of a $200 million remodel that is expected to be completed by April 2020.

The unavailability of Hayward Field for the next couple of years has forced OSAA officials to relocate the OSAA track and field state championships.

In 2019, the track and field championships will take place at both Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham and Western Oregon University in Monmouth.

Classifications 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A schools will compete at Mt. Hood Community College, while 2A and 1A track and field state championships will be held at Western Oregon University.

However, class 6A-5A and 4A-3A will separate its state championships at Mt. Hood Community College as 4A-3A will compete on May 17-18 and 6A-5A will be held the following week on May 24-25.

HRVHS track and field will travel to Gresham on May 24-25 next year for the 5A state championships.

Since 2013, all six classifications have competed together at the same venue, but 2A and 1A schools this upcoming season, which includes local school Horizon Christian, will compete at Western Oregon University on May 17-18 instead of at Mt. Hood Community College with the 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A schools.

Before 2013, Western Oregon University had hosted the state track meet for smaller schools from 1992-2012, making it a plausible state meet location until construction is finished at the University of Oregon.

Once the $200 million remodel is complete, OSAA is expecting to host the 2020 state track and field championships at Hayward Field.

This year will also be the first season that girls wrestling is added to the list of OSAA winter activities.

Female wrestlers will be able to participate in one of 14 different weight classes: 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 140, 145, 155, 170, 190 and 235.

OSAA has also changed the weigh-in procedure for wrestling, requiring contestants to wear a legal competition uniform.

For any updates and news on high school sports associated with the OSAA visit, www.osaa.org.