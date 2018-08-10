Local 18-year-old arrested for encouraging child sexual abuse

Ash River Vaday, 18, was arrested Tuesday on six charges of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, four charges of coercion, seven charges of attempt to commit a crime, and one charge of first degree possession of material depicting sexually explicit conduct of a child — all felonies.

The charges are split between the Hood River County Sheriff’s Department and the Hood River City Police, who are working on a concurrent investigation related to Vaday’s activities.

The charges are crimes related to online behavior and there were multiple victims, said Hood River County Sheriff Matt English.



Vaday’s arrest is part of an investigation that began back in September 2017.

“It took a while to develop what was going on,” English said. He was unable to release more information due to the sensitivity of the case and the ongoing investigation.

Vaday lives in Hood River and is a 2018 graduate of Hood River Valley High School who, according to a NORCOR media report, was working as a farmhand at the time of his arrest.

An officer with the Hood River County Sheriff’s Department arrested Vaday around 10 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Lost Lake. He was transported and booked at NORCOR later that afternoon.

His arraignment was held on Aug. 8 and an investigation is still ongoing, English said.

Vaday is currently being held at NORCOR’s adult corrections facility.