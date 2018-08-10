Second annual Latino Fest comes Aug. 22 to Jackson Park

Hood River Latino Network will hold its second annual Hood River Latino Festival Wednesday, Aug. 22 from 2-9 p.m. at Jackson Park.

The event began last year as a way to bring the community together to enjoy free entertainment and information booths. This year’s event has been planned with similar goals, said Hood River Latino Network President Martha Verduzco.

“Our goal is to provide community information to our immigrant community, who aren’t aware of what our community has to offer,” she said, “while they have a good time, with food from local vendors and entertainment from local artists.”

This year features Mariachi Juvenil de Colotlan, with folkloric Mexican dancers from Jalisco — a gift from the mayor of Colotlan, Mexico, to the City of Hood River, Verduzco said. The performance will be dedicated to the people from Colotlan who call the Columbia River Gorge home.

Verduzco said that everyone is invited to attend the free event.

“We want this event to be a cultural experience for our non-Spanish community members as well,” she said. “Many of the booths that will be there are businesses that provide services to the public, such as the school district, Department of Human Services and Columbia Gorge Community College.” The City of Hood River is a sponsor of the event, and Mayor Paul Blackburn will be in attendance, she said.

In all, there will be 15 information booths set up around the park, although there is still time if a business would like to have a booth or make a donation.

There will also be drawings for prizes from local businesses.

Hood River Latino Network was created in March 2017 and has been involved in several activities that focus on advocating for immigrants, said Verduzco. The group held marches in support of a clean Dream Act last November, and, more recently, in favor of “getting ICE out of NORCOR and keeping families together,” she said.

Upcoming events include a Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration, as well as Posadas during Christmastime, she said.

For more information on Hood River Latino Network, visit the website at www.hoodriverlatino .com or email hoodriverlatino@gmail.com.