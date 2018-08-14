Entertainment Update for Aug. 15 edition

McDougall at Rivertap Aug. 17

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, Aug. 17, McDougall, 7-10 p.m. (foot stomping Americana, solo artist folk, rock, blues)

Sunday, Aug. 19, Sunday Night Jam Featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.

Library Storytime at Maryhill

On Saturday, Aug 18 at 11 a.m., little ones and their families are invited to let imaginations soar during a storytime in the Maryhill Museum galleries, surrounded by artwork. Meet at the museum entrance; includes free admission to the museum. Presented in partnership with The Dalles-Wasco County Public LIbrary and the Fort Vancouver Regional Library System. Repeats Sept. 1 and 15.

Maryhill Museum of Art, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale, Wash.; 509-773-3733.

Pale Ales at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Friday, Aug. 17, 6-9 p.m.

The Pale Ales are a three-piece acoustic folk-rock band playing covers and originals, incorporating three-part harmonies and melodic guitar solos. The band features Rob Guidera on guitar and vocals, Glen Holmberg on guitar and vocals and George Bentz on bass guitar.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Made on Main Street Aug 18

Join the party in The Dalles on Saturday, Aug. 18 from 4-8 p.m.

Bring your friends and family for the games, food, live music and more. OneMain Financial and the National Neon Sign Museum are throwing a party to celebrate the restoration of the historic neon signs downtown. Admission is free. Smiles are guaranteed. Enjoy live music, free food courtesy of OneMain, free admission to the National Neon Sign Museum courtesy of OneMain while supplies last, crafts for the family, temporary tattoo station, photo booths, balloon artists, Cornhole games, children’s obstacle course, giveaways, local artist and vendor booths.

200 East Third St., The Dalles.

Wasco Brothers at Zim’s Aug. 17

Coming up at Zim’s:

Friday, Aug. 17 — Wasco Brothers, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18 — Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick on drums, 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 21 — Tues Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Barney & the Stray Kitties at the White Buffalo

On Thursday, Aug.16 at 7 p.m., join Bootleg Barney (bass), Chris Connolly (mandolin) and Polly Norris (guitar). This local trio is known for their sweet harmonies, dance-a-billy and toe-tapping ballads. Great food, good music, local spirits.

White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Steak Feed returns Sept. 6

The Dalles Kiwanis Club hosts its 63rd annual Steak Feed the Thursday after Labor Day, this year Sept. 6, from 5-7 p.m. at Sorosis Park. The Steak Feed is the club’s major fundraiser for community projects serving children and youth. Adult meals include an eight ounce sirloin steak, baked potato, coleslaw, roll, dessert and drink for $15. Free meal for children 12 and under features a hot dog, potato chips, drink and ice cream.

There will be activities for children and musical entertainment for everyone. Tickets are available from Kiwanis members or may be purchased at the Habitat ReStore, 1001 W. Sixth St., The Dalles. Tickets also may be purchased in the park Sept. 6.

‘Just the Blues’ kicks off CGOA season

On Sept. 7 and 9, the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association (CGOA) Jazz Collective Big Band presents a pair of concerts called “Just the Blues,” featuring special guests Ernie Sterno and the Blind Drunks, a blues trio made up of Ben Bonham, Jeff Minnick and Don Campbell. Between the Jazz Collective and Ernie Sterno, the concert will highlight both powerful large ensemble versions of the blues — made popular by such writers as Doc Severinsen, Sammy Nestico and Buddy Rich — but more intimate blues by such artists as Eddy Clearwater and Little Walter.

Coming soon: “Write Your Own Blues” and have your lyrics performed at the concert. Visit CGOA Facebook page for information.

Performances are Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $20 Adults, $15 for CGOA members, $5 kids 10-17 and free for kids under 10. Tickets and more info at gorgeorchestra.org.

‘Easy Boys’ at The Ruins Aug. 14

There’s more concerts coming up at The Ruins:

Tuesday, Aug. 14 — Quick & Easy Boys with The Hazelnuts

Tuesday, Aug. 21 — Kory Quinn & The Quinntessentials with Phil Ajjarapu

Thursday, Aug. 23 — Ten30 (rock)

Tuesday, Aug. 28 — Brothers & Sister wth BrotherBusk

Thursday, Aug. 30 — Jelly Bread

Friday, Aug. 31 — Marty O’Reilly & The Old Soul Orchestra with Red Robe Revival

Saturday, Sept. 1 — Will West & The Friendly Strangers

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.