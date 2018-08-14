Gorge Gulp raises HRCEF scholarship funds

A warm summer night, local music and beers and ciders made for a successful fundraising event for the Hood River County Education Foundation (HRCEF) on August’s First Friday Gorge Gulp event.

All 13 Gorge breweries, as well as two local cider companies, donated beverages for the beer and cider fest.



“From Cascade Locks to The Dalles in Oregon, and from Goldendale to Carson on the Washington side, we had them all,” said event chair Mike Schend.

“It was a great chance to taste the Gorge brews and raise money for HRCEF scholarships.”



HRCEF Board members and their friends and family poured tastes of more than 20 different beverages for the patrons.

In 2017, the Education Foundation provided $105,000 in scholarships to local young people. The Gorge Gulp netted about $3,000, according to HRCEF Executive Director Laurie Stephens, which will translate into three $1,000 scholarships for the HRVHS class of 2019.



“Many guests commented on the fine mellow music provided by our two volunteer bands, the Strawberry Jam Band and the Hazelnuts,” said Pat Evenson-Brady, HRCEF board president.



The Strawberry Jam Band included Hood River County School Superintendent Dan Goldman on bass guitar. Goldman is also a member of the Education Foundation Board of Directors.

The Strawberry Jam Band also included Erick Haynie, Gary Reed and Chris Gillaspie.



The Hazelnuts are Gary Reed and “Crazy” Pete.

Breweries that donated their brews include Backwoods Brewing, (Carson), Dwinell County Ales (Goldendale), Walking Man (Stevenson) and Everybody’s (White Salmon), all from Washington.

Hood River brewers pouring at the Gulp included Big Horse, Double Mountain, Full Sail, Ferment and Pfriem. Other Oregon brewers included Thunder Island (Cascade Locks), Solera (Parkdale), Freebridge and Sedition (The Dalles).



Ciders were donated by Fox Tail Cider (Odell) and Slopeswell (Hood River).

Donations to the HRCEF Scholarship Fund can be made at www.hrcef.org or by calling the Education Foundation at 541-387-5713.

