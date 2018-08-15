Hansen, Shaull wed

Lisa Hansen, of Hood River, and Greg Shaull, of Roseburg, were married June 24, 2018, at Shore Acres Park in Coos Bay. The private ceremony was officiated by Scott Travelstead.

Parents of the bride are Ken and Helen Hansen of Hood River. Parents of the groom are Bruce and Susan Shaull of Camp Sherman.

Honor attendant was Cindy Lindley, sister of the bride, and Alina Houghland, daughter of the bride, served as bridesmaid. Best man was Bruce Shaull, father of the groom, and Peter Shaull, son of the groom, was groomsman. Flowers were by Sarah Benson, sister of the bride.

The couple are both graduates of Hood River Valley High School, and both are employed in Roseburg, where they make their home.

An open house for the newlyweds will be at the Hood River Saddle Club, 4384 Belmont Drive, on Friday, Aug. 24 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The couple requests no gifts. Refreshments and beverages will be served.