Pick of the Week: HR Library hosts unity picnic Aug. 18

Visit the Hood River Library to celebrate the end of its Summer Reading program on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy music by Norteño group 6 del río, food and prizes.

The library and area organizations will provide activities for people of all ages. The library will also serve meat and vegetarian hot dogs, as well as chips and salsa. Raffle prizes for teens and adults who entered into the annual summer reading drawing will be awarded. Prizes include movie tickets to Hood River Cinemas and Skylight theaters, gift certificates to Cascade Locks Ale House, Rebl Movement and Solera and tickets aboard the Portland Spirit.

The picnic is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.

The library thanks the following sponsors for donating to its Summer Reading program: Andrew’s Pizza and Skylight Theater; Blue Canoe Cafe; Cascade Locks Ale House; Cicci Gelato; Dog River Coffee; Explore the Gorge; G. Wiliker’s Toy Shoppe; Gorge Kitchen; Hood River Cinemas; Hood River Valley Parks and Rec District; Locks of Dogs and Treats; Mike’s Ice Cream; Portland Spirit; Pine Street Bakery; Rebel Movement; Solera Brewery; and Sparkling Creations.