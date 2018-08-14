POLICE LOG: July 23 to 31

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 29 — Belmont Avenue — Hood River resident arrested for domestic assault IV and lodged at NORCOR.
July 30 — Belmont Avenue — Alleged domestic assault reported. Prior to law enforcement’s arrival, the suspect fled the location.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
July 23 — I-84 at milepost 61 — The Dalles resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine. In the same incident, a Hood River resident had their motorcycle impounded for lack of liability insurance and driving with suspended privileges.
July 27 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Hood River resident cited and released for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 28 — Hood River — Florida male arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
July 30 — Hood River — North Bonneville resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
July 31 — State Street, 300 block — Drug recognition evaluation was performed on a subject suspected of driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
July 31 — E. Port Marina Drive — While an officer was investigating a report of a possible harassment, the suspects drove by and, after making contact, the driver admitted to drinking. The driver was later arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and a probation violation.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
July 24 — Second Street, 200 block — Fraudulent activity surrounding a bank deposit and withdrawal.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
July 23 — 13th and May — Non-injury traffic accident reported.
July 24 — Pacific and Eighth — Officer responded to a single vehicle crash, with the vehicle upside down. The driver was later cited and released for reckless driving.
July 27 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hit and run reported. An RV ran over a bike rack, damaging several bikes.
July 28 — E. Marina Drive and Button Bridge Road — A Portland resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of felony driving while suspended.
July 30 — July 30 — Hood River — An abandoned vehicle was impounded.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 24 — I-84 at exit 64 — Male arrested on a warrant out of Clackamas County.
July 25 — Wasco resident arrested for a probation violation after an officer responded to a welfare check on an intoxicated male. The subject was on probation with a no alcohol clause. He was arrested and lodged at NORCOR. BAC registered .25 percent.
July 27 — Second Street, 200 block — Hood River male arrested after turning himself in for a probation violation warrant.
July 30 — Cascade Avenue, 2900 block — Transient male arrested for a statewide felony warrant.
July 31 — E. Port Marina Drive, 700 block — Male arrested for a probation violation after consuming alcohol.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 23 — N. First Street, 100 block — Theft reported.
July 24 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Female arrested for shoplifting. She was cited and released and given a court date to appear.
July 25 — Event Site — Theft reported.
July 30 — Eighth Street, 1700 block — Residence entered without permission and prescription medication stolen.
July 31 — Montello Avenue, 1200 block — Residence unlawfully entered. While the suspect was inside the home, the keys to a vehicle were stolen and then the vehicle, parked outside the residence, was stolen.
Other:
July 23 — N. First Street, 100 block — Found bicycle reported.
July 23 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Damage to a vehicle reported at an apartment complex.
July 30 — Cascade Avenue, 2700 block — Officer received a bag of found property from a business.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment