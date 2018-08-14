POLICE LOG: July 23 to 31

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

July 29 — Belmont Avenue — Hood River resident arrested for domestic assault IV and lodged at NORCOR.

July 30 — Belmont Avenue — Alleged domestic assault reported. Prior to law enforcement’s arrival, the suspect fled the location.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

July 23 — I-84 at milepost 61 — The Dalles resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine. In the same incident, a Hood River resident had their motorcycle impounded for lack of liability insurance and driving with suspended privileges.

July 27 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Hood River resident cited and released for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

July 28 — Hood River — Florida male arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

July 30 — Hood River — North Bonneville resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

July 31 — State Street, 300 block — Drug recognition evaluation was performed on a subject suspected of driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

July 31 — E. Port Marina Drive — While an officer was investigating a report of a possible harassment, the suspects drove by and, after making contact, the driver admitted to drinking. The driver was later arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and a probation violation.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

July 24 — Second Street, 200 block — Fraudulent activity surrounding a bank deposit and withdrawal.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

July 23 — 13th and May — Non-injury traffic accident reported.

July 24 — Pacific and Eighth — Officer responded to a single vehicle crash, with the vehicle upside down. The driver was later cited and released for reckless driving.

July 27 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hit and run reported. An RV ran over a bike rack, damaging several bikes.

July 28 — E. Marina Drive and Button Bridge Road — A Portland resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of felony driving while suspended.

July 30 — July 30 — Hood River — An abandoned vehicle was impounded.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

July 24 — I-84 at exit 64 — Male arrested on a warrant out of Clackamas County.

July 25 — Wasco resident arrested for a probation violation after an officer responded to a welfare check on an intoxicated male. The subject was on probation with a no alcohol clause. He was arrested and lodged at NORCOR. BAC registered .25 percent.

July 27 — Second Street, 200 block — Hood River male arrested after turning himself in for a probation violation warrant.

July 30 — Cascade Avenue, 2900 block — Transient male arrested for a statewide felony warrant.

July 31 — E. Port Marina Drive, 700 block — Male arrested for a probation violation after consuming alcohol.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

July 23 — N. First Street, 100 block — Theft reported.

July 24 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Female arrested for shoplifting. She was cited and released and given a court date to appear.

July 25 — Event Site — Theft reported.

July 30 — Eighth Street, 1700 block — Residence entered without permission and prescription medication stolen.

July 31 — Montello Avenue, 1200 block — Residence unlawfully entered. While the suspect was inside the home, the keys to a vehicle were stolen and then the vehicle, parked outside the residence, was stolen.

Other:

July 23 — N. First Street, 100 block — Found bicycle reported.

July 23 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Damage to a vehicle reported at an apartment complex.

July 30 — Cascade Avenue, 2700 block — Officer received a bag of found property from a business.