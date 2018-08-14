SHERIFF LOG: July 26 to 31

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

July 26 — Hays Drive — Assault reported.

July 30 — Gladstone — Suspected child abuse reported.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

July 26 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block — Male arrested for possession of cocaine, attempted distribution of cocaine to a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

July 27 — Post Canyon Drive, 2600 block — Trespassing reported.

July 30 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 600 block, Cascade Locks — Male cited for criminal trespass and lodged at NORCOR.

July 30 — Wyeth Campground, Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to a report of a disorderly male and female, who were arguing. The female was arrested for disorderly conduct II and lodged at NORCOR.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

July 27 — Wy’east Road at Bartlett Drive — Male arrested after a vehicle stop for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

July 30 — Baseline Drive — Female contacted regarded a check that had been returned to the business (account closed).

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

July 26 — I-84 at milepost 65 — Deputy investigated a two vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

July 28 — Foxley Road, 700 block — Hit and run reported. Investigation led to the citation of a juvenile male.

July 28 — Hood River — Male cited and released for misuse of a driver’s license.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

July 26 — Cascade Locks — Female arrested for a warrant out of Skamania County.

July 30 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested on a warrant.

July 31 — Dee Highway, 7100 block — Female arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Theft or burglary:

July 29 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block — Stolen phone reported.

July 31 — Highway 35, 6500 block — Stolen vehicle recovered.

Other:

July 31 — Chevron Drive — Deputy assisted with a home visit.