SHERIFF LOG: July 26 to 31

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 26 — Hays Drive — Assault reported.
July 30 — Gladstone — Suspected child abuse reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
July 26 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block — Male arrested for possession of cocaine, attempted distribution of cocaine to a minor and tampering with physical evidence.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
July 27 — Post Canyon Drive, 2600 block — Trespassing reported.
July 30 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 600 block, Cascade Locks — Male cited for criminal trespass and lodged at NORCOR.
July 30 — Wyeth Campground, Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to a report of a disorderly male and female, who were arguing. The female was arrested for disorderly conduct II and lodged at NORCOR.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 27 — Wy’east Road at Bartlett Drive — Male arrested after a vehicle stop for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
July 30 — Baseline Drive — Female contacted regarded a check that had been returned to the business (account closed).
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
July 26 — I-84 at milepost 65 — Deputy investigated a two vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle crash.
July 28 — Foxley Road, 700 block — Hit and run reported. Investigation led to the citation of a juvenile male.
July 28 — Hood River — Male cited and released for misuse of a driver’s license.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 26 — Cascade Locks — Female arrested for a warrant out of Skamania County.
July 30 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested on a warrant.
July 31 — Dee Highway, 7100 block — Female arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Theft or burglary:
July 29 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block — Stolen phone reported.
July 31 — Highway 35, 6500 block — Stolen vehicle recovered.
Other:
July 31 — Chevron Drive — Deputy assisted with a home visit.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment